18.05.2020
Analysis on Impact of COVID19-Brachytherapy Devices Market 2020-2024 | High Prevalence of Cancer to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the brachytherapy devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 388.62 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Becton, Dickinson and Co., Carl Zeiss AG, CivaTech Oncology Inc., Eckert & Ziegler AG, Elekta AB, Hologic Inc., iCAD Inc., IsoRay Inc., Theragenics Corp., and Varian Medical Systems Inc. are some of the major market participants. The high prevalence of cancer will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

High prevalence of cancer has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Brachytherapy Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Brachytherapy Devices Market is segmented as below:

Technique

HDR

LDR

Application

Gynecological cancer

Prostate cancer

Breast cancer

Other cancers

Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43465Brachytherapy Devices Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our brachytherapy devices market report covers the following areas:

Brachytherapy Devices Market Size

Brachytherapy Devices Market Trends

Brachytherapy Devices Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increase in M&A and strategic alliances among vendors as the prime reasons driving the brachytherapy devices market growth during the next few years.
Brachytherapy Devices Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the brachytherapy devices market, including some of the vendors such as Becton, Dickinson and Co., Carl Zeiss AG, CivaTech Oncology Inc., Eckert & Ziegler AG, Elekta AB, Hologic Inc., iCAD Inc., IsoRay Inc., Theragenics Corp., and Varian Medical Systems Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the brachytherapy devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformBrachytherapy Devices Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist brachytherapy devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the brachytherapy devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the brachytherapy devices market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of brachytherapy devices market vendors
Table Of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technique
Market segments

Comparison by Technique

HDR – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

LDR – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technique
Market Segmentation by Application
Gynecological cancer

Prostate cancer

Breast cancer

Other cancers
Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography
Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Carl Zeiss AG

CivaTech Oncology Inc.

Eckert & Ziegler AG

Elekta AB

Hologic Inc.

iCAD Inc.

IsoRay Inc.

Theragenics Corp.

Varian Medical Systems Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005188/en/

