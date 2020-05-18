|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
9:30 | 18.05.2020
Analysis on Impact of COVID19-Brachytherapy Devices Market 2020-2024 | High Prevalence of Cancer to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the brachytherapy devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 388.62 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
High prevalence of cancer has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Technique
HDR
LDR
Application
Gynecological cancer
Prostate cancer
Breast cancer
Other cancers
Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
ROW
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43465Brachytherapy Devices Market 2020-2024: Scope
Brachytherapy Devices Market Size
Brachytherapy Devices Market Trends
Brachytherapy Devices Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increase in M&A and strategic alliances among vendors as the prime reasons driving the brachytherapy devices market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist brachytherapy devices market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the brachytherapy devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the brachytherapy devices market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of brachytherapy devices market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Technique
HDR – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
LDR – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Technique
Prostate cancer
Breast cancer
Other cancers
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
ROW – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market positioning of vendors
Carl Zeiss AG
CivaTech Oncology Inc.
Eckert & Ziegler AG
Elekta AB
Hologic Inc.
iCAD Inc.
IsoRay Inc.
Theragenics Corp.
Varian Medical Systems Inc.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer