Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (ASX:ANR) Completion of Unmarketable Parcel Share Buy-Back

On 14 December 2020, Anatara Lifesciences Limited (ASX:ANR) announced details of an off-market share buy-back facility (Buy-Back Facility) to buyback all of the shares held by shareholders who held unmarketable parcels of shares in the Company (Eligible Shareholders) as at 7:00 p.m. (Melbourne time) on Friday, 11 December 2020 (Record Date). In accordance with the terms of the Buy-Back Facility, Eligible Shareholders had until 7:00pm (Melbourne time) Friday, 5 February 2021 to opt-out of the Buy-Back Facility or increase their shareholding to more than a marketable parcel. This was extended to 12:00 noon on Monday 8 February 2021 to allow for postage time (Closing Time). Eligible Shareholders that did not exercise either of these options by the Closing Time had their Anatara shares bought back by the Company at $0.178 per share (Buy-Back Price), being the volume-weighted average price for the five-day trading period preceding the Record Date. A total of 211,413 Anatara shares have been acquired under the Buy-Back Facility at the Buy-Back Price and have been cancelled in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). As a result, Anatara now has 70,238,523 fully paid ordinary shares on issue. About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd: Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com. Contact:

