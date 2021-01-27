0:00 | 28.01.2021

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (ASX:ANR) Quarterly Cash Report

Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is pleased to release its Appendix 4C for the quarter ending 31st December 2020. The Company’s cash plus term deposits at the end of the quarter stood at $3.68m (30th September 2020: $1.59m). On 31st December 2020, the Company had cash at bank of $1.68m and $2.0m in term deposits. Net cash outflow during the quarter was 28% lower than the prior quarter primarily due to timing of expenditure on the GaRP clinical trial. Aggregate payments to related parties and their associates during the quarter was $104,000 which includes directors’ fees and superannuation. Forecast operating cash outflow for the March 2021 quarter is anticipated to be similar to the December 2020 quarter. Anatara anticipates receipt of an R&D Tax Incentive refund during the March 2021 quarter. Anatara announced during the quarter: (1) retirement of non-executive director Dr Tracie Ramsdale; (2) successful completion of capital raising (placement and share purchase plan; (3) AGM address, presentation and results; (4) human health update; (5) animal health update; and (6) unmarketable parcel buy back. CEO Steve Lydeamore commented, “Anatara is pleased to have successfully completed a placement to progress the clinical trial of Anatara’s GaRP in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and the Company looks forward to announcing the commencement of this very anticipated trial to address the unmet symptomatic patient needs in the near future. In parallel with execution of its human health development plans, the Company has prioritised removing barriers to out-licensing Detach(R) through progression of challenge trials for newly developed formulations for piglets in-feed and for poultry. The poultry challenge trial report is anticipated shortly and will also be announced in the near future. The Company anticipates renewed interest in partnering Detach(R) upon successful completion of challenge trials.” To view the report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/23HN94RC About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd: Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com. Contact:

Investor and Media inquiries Steven Lydeamore

Chief Executive Officer

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd

T: +61-438-027-172

E: slydeamore@anatara.com Sue MacLeman

Chair

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd

T: +61-437-211-200

E: smacleman@anatara.com Source:

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd Copyright (C) 2021 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.