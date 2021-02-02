0:00 | 03.02.2021

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (ASX:ANR) R&D Tax Incentive Received

Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is pleased to announce that it has received $888,049 from the Australian Taxation Office under the Federal Government’s Research and Development (R&D) tax incentive scheme. Anatara, as of today, has $4.38 million in cash plus term deposits including $2.38 million in cash and $2 million in a term deposit. This refund is from Anatara’s 2019-2020 research activities and reflects a period of significant investment in the Company’s Gastrointestinal ReProgramming (GaRP) complementary medicine which aims to: (1) address dysbiosis of the microbiome; (2) reduce gut inflammation; and (3) promote mucosal healing. Anatara’s CEO, Mr. Steven Lydeamore said, “The R&D tax incentive scheme provides an important source of funding through prudent management and enables the Company to progress the development and commercialisation of our GaRP product.” Anatara will continue to execute its human health development plans and commercialisation of both GaRP and Detach(R). Looking ahead, key company milestones anticipated: Milestones GaRP human clinical study in IBS – Commencement: early 2021 BONIFF-SMEC piglet challenge study for enterotoxigenic Escheria coli – Completion: mid 2021 GaRP licence/commercialisation deal(s) – Completion: H1, 2021 About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd: Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com. Contact:

