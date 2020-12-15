14:40 | 15.12.2020

Animal Food Manufacturing Company Insights | BizVibe Adds Detailed Profiles to Help Users Find Trusted Suppliers and Target Sales Prospects.

BizVibe is continuing to expand the number of companies which can be discovered and tracked within their animal food manufacturing category offering. Users can browse unlimited company profiles, allowing them to discover 1,500+ animal food manufacturing companies, spanning across 100+ countries, which are categorized into 80+ product and services. Discover Companies for Free

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005458/en/Snapshot of BizVibe’s animal food manufacturing industry group and product categories (Graphic: Business Wire)

Companies listed under this classification are defined as being primarily engaged in manufacturing food and feed for animals, including pets. BizVibe’s detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with animal food manufacturing companies from all over the world.

More Details:https://manufacturing.bizvibe.com/animal-food-manufacturing/What’s in a BizVibe Company Profile?

The 10 million+ company profiles on BizVibe’s platform contain high-quality insights, helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects. Some of the valuable information found in these company profiles include: Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers. Company performance and risk monitoring Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts Accurate and up-to-date company information

Quickly find the right companies best suited for your businessBrowse unlimited companiesRelated Product and Service Categories

BizVibe’s animal food manufacturing industry group is categorized into 80+ related products and services. Discover companies for all 80+ offerings which include: Pet Food Manufacturing Dog and Cat Food Manufacturing Animal Feed Mills Bird Food Manufacturing Chicken Feed Manufacturing

View all related product and service categoriesDiscover Companies in the Manufacturing Industry

BizVibe lists animal food manufacturing as a part of their manufacturing industry. This industry contains 86 total industry groups which all contain thousands of company profiles that can be viewed for free. There are 200,000+ manufacturing company profiles on BizVibe which are segmented into the following categories (in addition to animal food manufacturing): Basic Chemical Manufacturing Dairy Product Manufacturing Beverage Manufacturing Plastics Product Manufacturing Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Industrial Machinery Manufacturing Medical Equipment and Supplies Manufacturing Fiber, Yarn, and Thread Mills Foundries Forging and Stamping

View all manufacturing categoriesBizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM. This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005458/en/