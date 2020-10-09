3:15 | 10.10.2020

Animals Feed Market | Increasing Number of Product Launches to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

The global animals feed market size is poised to grow by USD 92.79 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The increasing number of product launches will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the animal feed market size. The global animal feed market is witnessing a growing number of product launches by vendors operating in the market. For instance, MilkLane launched two variants of animal feed, namely Aayush Max and Aayush Rich, containing proteins and minerals, which will improve animal health and increasing milk yield. Nutreco also launched two fish feed products suitable for tilapia under the brand Skretting. The successful launch of such new products will help market vendors to increase their revenue flow and market share and consequently drive the growth of the animal feed market during the forecast period.

The major animals feed market growth came from poultry segment. The rising demand for eggs and poultry meat will boost the demand for poultry feed products. The increasing number of product launches will also fuel the growth of the animal feed market in this segment. APAC was the largest market for animal feed in 2019, and the region will continue to offer the maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as rising meat production, launch of new products, and increasing investments by market vendors are contributing to the animal feed market growth in this region. The global animals feed market is fragmented. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers NV, Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., Land O’Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Nutreco NV, and Perdue Farms Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this animals feed market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the animals feed market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

The adoption of new technologies has been identified as one of the critical animal feed market trends contributing to market growth. Market vendors are focusing on the development of sustainable technologies for producing animal feed. Some vendors are also making significant investments in new technologies to increase their production capabilities. For instance, ADMs new high-tech livestock feed facility in Quincy, Illinois, US is equipped with enhanced manufacturing capabilities, automated packaging and process controls, dedicated feed line for non-medicated products, and unique pressed tub for multiple species. Moreover, some vendors are investing in the development of new products that optimize nutritional absorption and digestibility in animals. The development and adoption of such new technologies are expected to fuel the growth of the animal feed market throughout the next five years.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist animals feed market growth during the next five years Estimation of the animals feed market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the animals feed market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of animals feed market vendors

