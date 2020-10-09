|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
3:15 | 10.10.2020
Animals Feed Market | Increasing Number of Product Launches to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
The global animals feed market size is poised to grow by USD 92.79 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
APAC was the largest market for animal feed in 2019, and the region will continue to offer the maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as rising meat production, launch of new products, and increasing investments by market vendors are contributing to the animal feed market growth in this region.
The global animals feed market is fragmented. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers NV, Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., Land O’Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Nutreco NV, and Perdue Farms Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this animals feed market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the animals feed market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Detailed information on factors that will assist animals feed market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the animals feed market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the animals feed market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of animals feed market vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Value Chain Analysis
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2019
Market Outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by product
Poultry – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Swine – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Ruminant – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Aquaculture – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by product
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Adoption of new technologies
Increasing demand for meat and poultry
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Cargill Inc.
Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc
Evonik Industries AG
ForFarmers NV
Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd.
Land O’Lakes, Inc.
New Hope Group Co. Ltd.
Nutreco NV
Perdue Farms, Inc.
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
