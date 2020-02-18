23:07 | 18.02.2020

Anixter International Inc. Announces Date for Special Meeting to Consider Proposed Merger Agreement with WESCO International, Inc.

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) (“Anixter” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) at 8:30 A.M. Central Time on April 9, 2020, at which Anixter stockholders will consider and vote on (i) a proposal to adopt the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), dated as of January 10, 2020, by and among the Company, WESCO International, Inc. and Warrior Merger Sub, Inc., (ii) the approval, pursuant to the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, on an advisory and non-binding basis, of certain compensation that may be payable to certain of the Company’s executive officers in connection with the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, and (iii) the approval of one or more adjournments of the Special Meeting, if necessary or appropriate, including to solicit additional proxies if there are not sufficient votes cast at the Special Meeting in favor of the foregoing matters. The location of the Special Meeting will be disclosed in the Company’s definitive proxy statement in connection with the Special Meeting. Anixter stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2020 will be entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Special Meeting.

Security holders may obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and other documents (when available) that the Company and WESCO file with the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Information regarding the Company's directors and executive officers is included in the Company's proxy statement on Schedule 14A for its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 18, 2019. Information regarding WESCO's executive officers and directors is included in WESCO's proxy statement for its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 15, 2019.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, (ii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the transaction, including the adoption of the Merger Agreement by the stockholders of the Company, and the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals, (iii) the failure of Parent and Merger Sub to obtain the necessary financing, (iv) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, (v) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on the Company's business relationships, operating results, and business generally, (vi) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts the Company's current plans and operations and potential difficulties in the Company's employee retention as a result of the transaction, (vii) risks related to diverting management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations, and (viii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or Parent or Merger Sub related to the Merger Agreement or the transaction contemplated thereby.

