|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:45 | 03.01.2020
Anixter International Inc. to Consider Revised WESCO Proposal
Anixter International Inc. (“Anixter” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXE) announced that today WESCO International, Inc. (“WESCO”) submitted a revised proposal to acquire the Company for nominal consideration of $97.00 per share in cash and stock, consisting of $63.00 cash, plus a fixed exchange ratio of 0.2397 shares of WESCO common stock, plus $19.89 in face amount of a newly created class of WESCO perpetual preferred stock. As previously announced on January 2, 2020, Anixter agreed to an amendment and restatement of its merger agreement with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (“CD&R) to increase the per-share consideration payable to Anixter’s shareholders to $93.50 per share in cash (from $86.00 per share in cash and a $2.50 contingent value right upon the occurrence of certain events). The current merger agreement with CD&R does not include the contingent value right.
In accordance with the merger agreement with CD&R, and in consultation with its financial and legal advisers, the Board will carefully review and consider WESCO’s latest proposal. The Company does not expect to comment further on the latest WESCO proposal until it has completed its review and consideration.
Anixter remains subject to, and Anixter’s Board of Directors has not changed its recommendation in support of, the current merger agreement with CD&R.
the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the consummation of the proposed merger, including, without limitation, the timely receipt of stockholder and regulatory approvals (or any conditions, limitations or restrictions placed on such approvals);
unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the proposed merger;
the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, including in circumstances which would require the Company to pay a termination fee;
legal proceedings, judgments or settlements, including those that may be instituted against the Company, its board of directors, executive officers and others following the announcement of the proposed merger;
disruptions of current plans and operations caused by the announcement and pendency of the proposed merger;
potential difficulties in employee retention due to the announcement and pendency of the proposed merger;
the response of customers, service providers, business partners and regulators to the announcement of the proposed merger; and
other factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018 filed with the SEC on February 21, 2019.
The Company can give no assurance that the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements contained herein will be attained. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.
