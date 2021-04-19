|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:00 | 15.06.2021
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Almonty Industries Inc. (“Almonty” or the “Company”) (TSX: AII / OTCQX: ALMTF / Frankfurt: ALI.F) advises that, in accordance with Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the following is a report of the matters voted on at the Corporation’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 10, 2021:
(a) Number of Directors
The resolution fixing the number of directors of the Corporation at seven (7) was passed.
(b) Election of Directors
By a vote conducted by way of a ballot, the seven (7) nominees proposed as directors were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his successor is duly elected or appointed. The shares were voted as follows:
Lewis Black
49,188,303
99.90%
51,205
0.10%
Daniel D’Amato
49,188,303
99.90%
51,205
0.10%
Thomas Gutschlag
49,188,303
99.90%
51,205
0.10%
Michael Costa
49,074,740
99.67%
164,768
0.33%
Mark Trachuk
49,238,508
100%
–
0.00%
James Kim
49,237,840
100%
–
0.00%
Andrew Frazer(1)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(c) Appointment of Auditor
The resolution in respect of the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional, auditors of the Corporation, and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration, was passed.
(d) Approval of Restricted Stock Unit Plan
The resolution in respect of the Corporation’s Restricted Stock Unit Plan which was more particularly described in the Management information circular, was passed
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer