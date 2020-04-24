|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:12 | 24.04.2020
Annual Report
OSLO, Norway, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Please find attached the audited 2019 Annual Report including Consolidated Financial Statement for the Group and Financial Statement for the parent company.About Otello:Otello holds shares in several different businesses, including (i) AdColony which helps publishers monetize their content through advertising and advertisers reach the audiences that build value for their businesses, capitalizing on a global consumer audience reach that exceeds 2 billion; (ii) Bemobi, a Mobile Media and Entertainment company which integrate people and mobile content through technology and offers a leading subscription-based discovery service for mobile apps in Latin America and beyond; (iii) Skyfire which offers cloud-based network solutions for mobile operators and (iv) Vewd which offers OTT services in the Connected TV space.This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2786299-1&h=1273403581&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com]https://news.cision.com/otello-corporation-asa/r/annual-report,c3096680 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2786299-1&h=1036116380&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fotello-corporation-asa%2Fr%2Fannual-report%2Cc3096680&a=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fotello-corporation-asa%2Fr%2Fannual-report%2Cc3096680]The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Public/1969/3096680/a651e1964851c965.pdf Otello-Corporation-ASA
Contact:Petter Lade, CFOPhone: +47 91143878E-mail: petterl@otellocorp.com[mailto:petterl@otellocorp.com] Otello Corporation ASA
Web site: https://otellocorp.com//
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer