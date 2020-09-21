21:03 | 21.09.2020

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and its Foundation Mobilize to Tackle Hunger in Local Connecticut Communities

Nearly 12 percent of people in Connecticut experience food insecurity, which includes 16 percent of children in Connecticut,i and these numbers are likely on the rise given the impact of challenges COVID-19 has introduced. In light of Hunger Action Month this September, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut and its philanthropic arm, the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation are committing volunteer hours and donating nearly $90,000 to address hunger in local Connecticut communities. These activities are part of a $1.4 million total commitment Anthem has made in Connecticut so far this year, with more activity to come.

Anthem’s commitment will support a national partnership with Feeding America, as well as sponsorships with local organizations including the Connecticut Food Bank, Foodshare and Massaro Community Farm. “We are deeply committed to supporting causes that improve the lives of people in Connecticut, and in 2020, this commitment is more important to us than ever. COVID-19 shined a light on food insecurity in our communities, and as these challenges continue to impact people across our state, we are building on our long history of working with organizations that deliver programs and services focused on supporting whole health,” said Jill Hummel, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut. “Nutritious food is essential to health, quality of life, avoiding chronic illness and reducing the need for costly medical treatment, and we want to end the lack of access to food that keeps many from achieving their best health.” The company and its foundation hosted its annual Anthem Volunteer Day activity at the Connecticut Food Bank last Friday. Founded in 1982, the Connecticut Food Bank partners with a variety of food retailers, growers, donors, and volunteers to source food and distribute it through a variety of community-based programs. During the Anthem Volunteer Day activity, volunteers sorted and packaged boxes for distribution to those in need. “We were delighted to welcome back volunteers from Anthem,” said Beverly Catchpole, Senior Director of Development at Connecticut Food Bank. “The pandemic has made our work to prepackage food for distribution more important than ever before, and their help is appreciated. We are grateful for the financial and volunteer partnership with Anthem that helps us provide nutritious food to people in need.”

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation

Through charitable grant making, the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation LLC, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, promotes Anthem’s commitment to improving lives and communities. Through strategic partnerships and programs, the Foundation addresses the social drivers that will help create a healthier generation of Americans in communities that the company serves. The Foundation focuses its funding on critical initiatives that make up its Healthy Generations Program, a multi-generational initiative that targets: maternal health, diabetes prevention, cancer prevention, heart health and healthy, active lifestyles, behavioral health efforts and programs that benefit people with disabilities. The Foundation also coordinates the company’s year-round Dollars for Dollars program, which provides a 100 percent match of associates’ donations, as well as its Volunteer Time Off and Dollars for Doers community service programs. ®ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. To learn more about the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, please visit http://www.anthem.foundation and its blog at https://medium.com/anthemfoundation.

