|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:03 | 21.09.2020
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and its Foundation Mobilize to Tackle Hunger in Local Connecticut Communities
Nearly 12 percent of people in Connecticut experience food insecurity, which includes 16 percent of children in Connecticut,i and these numbers are likely on the rise given the impact of challenges COVID-19 has introduced. In light of Hunger Action Month this September, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut and its philanthropic arm, the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation are committing volunteer hours and donating nearly $90,000 to address hunger in local Connecticut communities. These activities are part of a $1.4 million total commitment Anthem has made in Connecticut so far this year, with more activity to come.
“We are deeply committed to supporting causes that improve the lives of people in Connecticut, and in 2020, this commitment is more important to us than ever. COVID-19 shined a light on food insecurity in our communities, and as these challenges continue to impact people across our state, we are building on our long history of working with organizations that deliver programs and services focused on supporting whole health,” said Jill Hummel, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut. “Nutritious food is essential to health, quality of life, avoiding chronic illness and reducing the need for costly medical treatment, and we want to end the lack of access to food that keeps many from achieving their best health.”
The company and its foundation hosted its annual Anthem Volunteer Day activity at the Connecticut Food Bank last Friday. Founded in 1982, the Connecticut Food Bank partners with a variety of food retailers, growers, donors, and volunteers to source food and distribute it through a variety of community-based programs. During the Anthem Volunteer Day activity, volunteers sorted and packaged boxes for distribution to those in need.
“We were delighted to welcome back volunteers from Anthem,” said Beverly Catchpole, Senior Director of Development at Connecticut Food Bank. “The pandemic has made our work to prepackage food for distribution more important than ever before, and their help is appreciated. We are grateful for the financial and volunteer partnership with Anthem that helps us provide nutritious food to people in need.”
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer