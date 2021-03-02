1:02 | 03.03.2021

Anue Water Selects Faco Waterworks as Exclusive Channel Partner for Indiana

Anue Water Technologies, the manufacturer of cost- effective FORSe® and Phantom® Oxygen/ Ozone injection systems, Enviroprep® well-washers, and provider of Anue Geomembrane Covers with embedded carbon-filters and other sustainable and high-performance technologies to prevent odor, corrosion, scale, bacteria, and FOG (fat oil, grease) in municipal and industrial wastewater applications, is announcing that Faco Waterworks is the exclusive new channel partner for the sales and distribution of Anue’s eco-friendly product line throughout the State of Indiana. According to Greg Bock, Anue Water VP General Manager, “We are happy and proud to have Faco Waterworks as our exclusive channel partner throughout the State of Indiana. Faco has a 56 year history of leadership in the wastewater treatment industry, an outstanding team of process technology experts and a high-level of energy and enthusiasm for solving customer problems.” Steve Huffine, Co-Owner of Faco Waterworks declared,” Taking on Anue Water’s clean-tech product line is an important addition to Faco Waterworks portfolio and milestone in Faco Waterworks’ long history of service to the municipal, industrial and process water industry. Partnering with Anue Water Technologies enables us to offer clean oxygen/ozone FORSe and Phantom injection systems with remote digital telemetry that pay for themselves in terms of chemical, labor and other operating cost-savings over a 2 – 3 year period. Anue’s FOG busting Enviroprep well-washers and odor eliminating Geomembrane Covers with embedded carbon-filters will also be very popular in Indiana.” Anue Water CEO Paul Turgeon added, “We are very pleased to have the Faco Waterworks team as our exclusive channel partners for the State of Indiana. We have recently added new channel partners, such as J.H. Wright throughout the Gulf States, the Florida Panhandle and Georgia, Kershner Environmental for Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Northwestern Power Equipment for the Upper Midwestern States and Daman Superior for West Virginia and Western PA. With the addition of Faco Waterworks in Indiana and our other excellent channel partners, we now have the capability to provide eco-friendly equipment solutions to over 80% of the municipalities in the USA and Canada.”

About Anue Water Technologies: Founded in 2005, Anue Water Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Tucker GA. The company manufactures and supplies eco-friendly, high efficiency, patented systems for the municipal and industrial wastewater markets, including oxygen/ozone injection, well-washers and carbon-embedded geomembrane covers for odor, corrosion and FOG (fats, oil, grease) control. For more information, contact Anue Water Technologies, Inc. at sales@anuewater.com or (760) 727-2683 or visit our web site at www.anuewater.com.

About Faco Waterworks LLC : Since 1965 Faco Waterworks has been delivering municipal, industrial, and process fluid handling solutions to customers throughout the Midwest. We pride ourselves on dependable service with integrity. We provide technical expertise, the most appropriate equipment solutions and on-time delivery.

