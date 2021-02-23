|
|
13:00 | 23.02.2021
Anuvia Plant Nutrients Raises $103 Million on Strength of New, Proven Carbon-Reduction Technology for Commercial Agriculture
Anuvia™ Plant Nutrients today announced it has raised $103 million in Series C funding, co-led by TPG ART and Pontifax Global Food and Agriculture Technology Fund (Pontifax AgTech), with additional investment from Generate and Piva Capital.
Anuvia will use the financing to increase the production capacity and expand commercialization of its innovative nutrient delivery technology, as commercial agriculture continues its transformation into more sustainable and profitable practices. Anuvia’s SymTRX™ is already in commercial use on U.S. farms, with use expected to increase to reach 20 million acres by 2025.
The announcement comes just months after Anuvia announced a commercial agreement with The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to exclusively license its SymTRX10S product in the U.S. to be sold as Susterra™ by Mosaic, further accelerating Anuvia’s growth and availability.
As consumers and mainstream retailers are increasingly demanding sustainability across the supply chain, Anuvia’s technology is helping farms be more competitive in the changing landscape.
“By achieving meaningful and immediate reductions in greenhouse gases in crop production, Anuvia is helping to bring Scope 3 sustainability targets into focus,” says Anuvia CEO Amy Yoder. “The immediate ROI for farmers is driving fast adoption of our technology, accelerating the benefits to the entire food value chain.”
Environmental Resources Management (ERM), a leading global environmental consulting firm, verified the environmental impact of Anuvia’s bio-based SymTRX nutrient technology versus traditional fertilizer on corn, rice, and cotton. The study found that Anuvia reduces greenhouse gases on production by up to 32%, compared to the use of conventional fertilizers. (Environmental Resources Management, 2019)
Based on the ERM study, it is possible to state that for every million acres of crops that use Anuvia’s products, the reduction of greenhouse gases is the equivalent of removing up to 30,000 cars from the roads. With 90 million acres of corn in the United States alone, this would conservatively translate to 1.8 million cars removed in perpetuity.
“With the world’s population expected to hit 10 billion by 2050, we need technology-enabled, large-scale agriculture to meet this growing demand,” says Dr. Geoff Duyk, Founder and Managing Partner of Circularis and Anuvia Board Member. “Anuvia’s technology will help farms continue to feed the world, while also advancing the circular economy, increasing sustainability, and enhancing resource efficiency.”
“As consumers and mainstream retailers increase demand for sustainability across the supply chain, Anuvia’s technology is helping farms compete in the changing landscape,” says Pontifax AgTech Co-Founder and Managing Partner Ben Belldegrun. “We are pleased to continue our investment relationship with Anuvia and look forward to being part of its evolution and growth.”
For more information, visit Anuvia Newsroom.
