Apiculture Market Research 2021-2025|Evolving Opportunities with Apiaries 8, and Apiculture Remuaux|Technavio

Technvaio forecast the global apiculture market is expected to grow by USD 1.08 billion during 2021-2025 as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Apiculture Market Analysis Report by Product (Honey, Beeswax, and Others), Application (Food and Beverage, Medical, Cosmetics, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".

The apiculture market is driven by the increasing government funding for apicultural R&D. In addition, the restoration of bee habitats is anticipated to boost the growth of the apiculture market. Traditional beekeeping is followed by numerous enterprises and individuals as R&D of better methods requires extensive investment. Governments of various countries invest in apiculture to protect the food security of the increasing population. Honeybee Industry development program aims to increase the honeybee colonies by spending on the construction for apiculture. The decline in bee population affects the profitability of beekeepers which in turn discourages them from apiculture. The EU’s Horizon 2020 has funded projects such as PoshBee and Hyperthermia in Apiculture (HApi). These government initiatives will drive the growth of the global apiculture market during the forecast period.

Major Five Apiculture Companies:Apiaries 8

Apiaries 8 operates the business through the Unified segment. The company offers Honeycomb, Pure Sunshine, and others.

Apiculture Remuaux

Apiculture Remuaux operates the business through the Unified segment. The company offers beeswax, beehive accessories, and others.

Arnold Honeybee Services

Arnold Honeybee Services operates the business through the Unified segment. The company offers hive parts, apiary products, and others.

Beeface

Beeface operates the business through the Unified segment. The company offers honey and beeswax.

Beehive Botanicals Inc

Beehive Botanicals Inc operates the business through the Unified segment. The company offers bee pollen, royal jelly, and bee propolis.

Apiculture Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Honey – size and forecast 2020-2025 Beeswax – size and forecast 2020-2025 Others – size and forecast 2020-2025

Apiculture Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Food and beverage – size and forecast 2020-2025 Medical – size and forecast 2020-2025 Cosmetics – size and forecast 2020-2025 Others – size and forecast 2020-2025

Apiculture Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

APAC – size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe – size and forecast 2020-2025 North America – size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA – size and forecast 2020-2025 South America – size and forecast 2020-2025

