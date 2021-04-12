9:00 | 12.04.2021

Appian appoints Richard Johnson as Global Head of Investor Relations

LONDON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ –Highlights

— Appointment of Richard Johnson strengthens Appian’s global investor

relations offering

— Richard will head Appian’s in-house investor relations team, leading on

engagement with existing and new investors

— Brings 30 years of experience in the financial markets with some of the

world’s leading alternative capital companies

Appian Capital Advisory LLP (“Appian” or the “Company”), the investment advisor to long-term value focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining related companies, announces the appointment of Richard Johnson as a Managing Director and the Company’s Global Head of Investor Relations.As Global Head of Investor Relations, Richard will lead the investor relations team working across Appian’s portfolio, managing relationships with existing investors and attracting new investors to the Company, working closely with the Executive Team to co-ordinate strategic business development. He will advise and work with the portfolio company financial teams to ensure their businesses reach their potential, and will also co-ordinate and participate in due diligence ahead of acquisitions by Appian.Richard has spent over 30-years in the financial markets, successfully raising over $15bn in alternative capital as an individual and over $60bn as a manager for General Partners. Prior to joining Appian, Richard was Partner and Co-Head of Global Distribution Banking at Mercury Capital Advisors, a placement agent, and prior to this was Managing Director and Global Head of Client Solutions at Campbell & Co, an investment management company.With expertise in fundraising, strategic business development, sales and marketing, Richard has also served as a Managing Director for Ellington Management Group LLC, Credit Suisse Alternative Investments, Graham Capital Management, Citi Alternative Investments (CAI), and Stanfield Capital. He co-founded ING’s Global High Yield and Emerging Market business, and has served on several boards including the Emerging Market Trading Association as a Director.Prior to his seven-year career at ING, Richard worked with a few Wall Street houses as a highly ranked capital markets distribution banker in fixed income. He began his career with Salomon Brothers in the same year he received his B.S. from Indiana University.Michael W. Scherb, Founder and CEO of Appian, commented: “We are delighted that Richard is joining Appian as Global Head of Investor Relations, adding significant strength to our team. With over three decades of experience working for some of the world’s most recognisable alternative capital companies, I am confident that he will be a real asset for us. Richard joins Appian at a very exciting time following our successful Fund II raise, as the business continues on its growth trajectory through the expansion of new and existing assets, primarily within key energy transition commodities.”Richard Johnson, Managing Director and Global Head of Investor Relations at Appian, commented: “Appian is the leading private capital provider to the metals and mining sector and I am thrilled to be able to offer best in class solutions to our worldwide LPs as we continue in the next stage of our growth. The business has a strong track-record and is well positioned for the future, as investors look to benefit from its unique investment style, deep technical expertise and exposure to key commodities and markets. I look forward to being part of the Company’s next phase of development, as the team seeks new investment opportunities.”For further information:Finsbury Glover Hering +44 (0)20 7251 3801 / AppianCapital-LON@finsbury.com[mailto:AppianCapital-LON@finsbury.com]

Charles O’Brien, Ruban Yogarajah, Richard CrowleyAppian Capital Advisory +44 (0)20 7004 0951 / info@appiancapitaladvisory.com[mailto:info@appiancapitaladvisory.com]

Michael W. ScherbAbout Appian Capital Advisory LLPAppian Capital Advisory LLP is the investment advisor to long-term value focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining related companies.Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with global experience across South America, North America, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets, with a global operating portfolio overseeing nearly 5,000 employees.Appian has a global team of 46 experienced professionals with offices in London, Toronto, Lima, Belo Horizonte and Sydney.For more information please visit www.appiancapitaladvisory.com [http://www.appiancapitaladvisory.com/], or find us on LinkedIn [https://www.linkedin.com/company/appian-capital-advisory-llp/] or Instagram [https://www.instagram.com/appiancapitaladvisory/?hl=en].Appian Capital Advisory LLP Web site: https://appiancapitaladvisory.com//