|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 06.01.2021
Aptar Promotes New Policies around Human Rights; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; and Community Engagement and Global Giving
AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, has recently published new policies around Human Rights; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; and Community Engagement and Global Giving on its corporate website.
These important policies outline Aptar’s commitment to upholding human rights, the environment, and the communities in which we operate, and were developed according to international standards.
“At Aptar, we hold ourselves to the highest possible ethical standards in all that we do. Our actions are underpinned by our core values and we have a strong culture of ethics and integrity, supported by rigorous corporate governance,” said Shiela Vinczeller, Aptar’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “We give back to the communities where we live and work and are proud to be a global company full of diverse, highly skilled, passionate people. As part of the foundation of our Diversity & Inclusion roadmap, our goal is to celebrate and support all types of diversity and to ensure that all of our colleagues feel fully themselves at Aptar.”
We invite you to read the social policies by visiting https://www.aptar.com/about-aptar/.
