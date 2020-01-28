1:12 | 29.01.2020

Aqua America to Report Earnings for Q4 and Full-Year 2019, Announce 2020 Guidance and Host Investor Day Feb. 27

Aqua America Inc. (NYSE: WTR) expects to report earnings for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2019 and the full year 2019 following market close Feb. 26, 2020. Aqua will also host an investor day on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time at the New York Stock Exchange. Aqua America recently announced that its new company name, Essential Utilities Inc., will take effect on Monday, Feb. 3. Essential’s common stock will trade under the NYSE ticker symbol WTRG on Feb. 3. Aqua America Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin and other members of Aqua’s senior leadership team will present full-year 2019 financial results, 2020 guidance, the company’s growth strategy, an overview of operations and other key topics on Feb. 27. The leadership team will also answer questions from on-site attendees. The investor-day presentation will be webcast live so interested parties may listen over the internet by logging on to www.essential.co and following the link for Investor Relations. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website for 90 days following the event. Following the closing of the Peoples acquisition, Essential will be one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential will be committed to proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance of water and natural gas in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.essential.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which generally include words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and similar expressions. The company can give no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent its views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to closing of the Peoples acquisition. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including the factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, please refer to the company’s annual, quarterly and other SEC filings. The company is not under any obligation — and expressly disclaims any such obligation — to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. WTRF

