15:54 | 26.03.2020

Aqua Pennsylvania Assures Customers During COVID-19

Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca says the 1.4 million people Aqua serves in 32 counties throughout the state can rest assured that the company is taking every step necessary to maintain the safety of its drinking water; its customers and its employees. Lucca said, “Our drinking water and wastewater systems meet all state and federal regulatory standards and are not affected by the coronavirus. We are committed to providing the highest level of uninterrupted service to our customers, to ensure that our systems continue to meet all regulatory standards all day, every day. “Crises like the COVID-19 pandemic make our service even more important as water is necessary for people to maintain safe hygiene practices, like frequent hand-washing, that plays a significant role in helping assure that the virus is not more widely spread,” said Lucca “Aqua is committed to having its responses evolve with this rapidly changing situation so it can continue to keep its water and wastewater services operating, which is necessary to sustain basic public health and safety, which are perhaps more critical now than ever,” said Lucca. “We are also taking appropriate steps to ensure the safety of our employees who are practicing social distancing, frequent handwashing and other tactics so they can continue to provide these essential services for customers.” Visit AquaAmerica.com for more information or follow Aqua on Facebook at facebook.com/MyAquaAmerica and on Twitter at @MyAquaAmerica. WTRGG

