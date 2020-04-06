21:16 | 06.04.2020

Aqua Pennsylvania Resumes Critical Infrastructure Projects With State Recognition of Its “Life-Sustaining Service”

Aqua Pennsylvania announced today that it is resuming its infrastructure improvement program this week with the start of main replacement projects and the resumption of others that were temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a greater light on the importance of access to safe drinking water. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has identified Aqua as part of the life-sustaining business sector that contributes to the health and safety of Pennsylvania,” said Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca. “Our ability to continue the uninterrupted delivery of safe drinking water to your homes and businesses is dependent on our ability to continue the necessary replacement of aging water mains, treatment plants, wells and pump stations.” Lucca said the utility is making some changes to its pipe replacement projects as a result of the pandemic. “Ordinarily once we install a new main and complete disinfection, we complete all of the customer service transfers to the new main as well as, fire hydrants and tie-ins that connect the new main to existing mains on side streets. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are delaying the transfer of customer services and final connections that we cannot complete in less than 30 minutes until further notice because we understand that access to water is crucial to maintaining good health during this COVID-19 crisis. We are closely monitoring the situation and will modify our practices if and when required.” Aqua hand-delivers letters to area homes and businesses that are most immediately impacted by main replacement projects and company inspectors are onsite daily to answer questions from customers. Aqua employees and contractors are implementing the social distancing and hygiene practices encouraged by the Centers for Disease Control and other agencies and as a result, Lucca said, “We’re asking customers who are in the area of our employees and construction crews to please maintain social distancing for their own safety as well as that of our employees and contractors.” Aqua Pennsylvania serves approximately 1.4 million people in 32 counties throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Visit AquaAmerica.com for more information, or follow Aqua on Facebook at facebook.com/MyAquaAmerica and on Twitter at @MyAquaAmerica.

