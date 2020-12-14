20:15 | 14.12.2020

Aquaculture Company Insights | BizVibe Adds Detailed Profiles to Help Users Find Trusted Suppliers and Target Sales Prospects

BizVibe is continuing to expand the number of companies which can be discovered and tracked within their aquaculture category offering. Users can browse unlimited company profiles, allowing them to discover 400+ aquaculture companies, spanning across 50+ countries, which are categorized into 10+ products and services. Discover Companies for Free

Companies listed under aquaculture are defined as being primarily engaged in farm-raising aquatic animals and plants, occurring in both in natural waters and in artificial aquatic impoundments. BizVibe’s detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with aquaculture companies from all over the world.

The 10 million+ company profiles on BizVibe’s platform contain high-quality insights, helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects. Some of the valuable information found in these company profiles include: Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers. Company performance and risk monitoring Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts Accurate and up-to-date company information

BizVibe’s aquaculture industry group is categorized into 10+ related products and services. Discover companies for all 10+ offerings which include: Aquaculture Services Fish Production Shellfish Farming Seaweed Farming Crawfish Production

BizVibe lists aquaculture as a part of their agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting industry. This industry contains 19 total industry groups which all contain thousands of company profiles that can be viewed for free. There are 50,000+ agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting company profiles on BizVibe which are segmented into the following categories (in addition to aquaculture): Vegetable and Melon Farming Fruit and Tree Nut Farming Oilseed and Grain Farming Cattle Ranching and Farming Hog and Pig Farming Poultry and Egg Production Sheep and Goat Farming Logging Fishing Hunting and Trapping

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM. This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and helps sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

