16:30 | 19.11.2020

Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market to Post a CAGR of 4% During 2020-2024 | Technavio

According to the latest report published by Technavio, the aquatic feed ingredients and products market size is poised to grow by 10.77 million tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119005886/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market 2020-2024

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment facing direct and indirect COVID-19 impact.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample nowMarket Competitive Analysis:

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several aquatic feed ingredients and products companies. ADDCON GmbH, Alltech Inc., and Archer Daniels Midland Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the expansion of aquatic farms will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing inclination toward vegan food, the presence of stringent regulations, and fluctuations in raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments. To help clients improve their market position, this aquatic feed ingredients and products market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders. It offers information on the competencies and capacities of these companies. The report also covers details on the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies. Moreover, this aquatic feed ingredients and products market analysis report also provides information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This will help companies create strategies to make the most of their future growth opportunities.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasing

This report provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including: ADDCON GmbH Alltech Inc. Archer Daniels Midland Co. Beneo GmbH Bluestar Adisseo Co. Cargill Inc. Darling Ingredients Inc. Koninklijke DSM NV Prairie AquaTech Ridley Corp. Ltd.

Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market: COVID-19 Impact AnalysisMarket Impact:

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global aquatic feed ingredients and products market 2020-2024 market is expected to have neutral and at par growth.

Industry Impact:

The consumer staples industry is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19 virus. The consumer staples market will have a direct impact due to the spread. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect that it may take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformKey Highlights of the Report for 2020-2024:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2024 Detailed information on factors that will drive aquatic feed ingredients and products market growth during the next five years Precise estimation of the aquatic feed ingredients and products market size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in market dynamics The growth of the aquatic feed ingredients and products market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aquatic feed ingredients and products market vendors

Download a free sample of report with COVID-19 crisis and recovery analysis.Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Species

Market segments Comparison by species Fishes – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Crustaceans – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by species

Market segmentation by ingredients

Market segments

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors ADDCON GmbH Alltech Inc. Archer Daniels Midland Co. Beneo GmbH Bluestar Adisseo Co. Cargill Inc. Darling Ingredients Inc. Koninklijke DSM NV Prairie AquaTech Ridley Corp. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119005886/en/