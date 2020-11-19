|
16:30 | 19.11.2020
Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market to Post a CAGR of 4% During 2020-2024 | Technavio
According to the latest report published by Technavio, the aquatic feed ingredients and products market size is poised to grow by 10.77 million tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Although the expansion of aquatic farms will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing inclination toward vegan food, the presence of stringent regulations, and fluctuations in raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.
To help clients improve their market position, this aquatic feed ingredients and products market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders. It offers information on the competencies and capacities of these companies.
The report also covers details on the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies. Moreover, this aquatic feed ingredients and products market analysis report also provides information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
This will help companies create strategies to make the most of their future growth opportunities.
ADDCON GmbH
Alltech Inc.
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Beneo GmbH
Bluestar Adisseo Co.
Cargill Inc.
Darling Ingredients Inc.
Koninklijke DSM NV
Prairie AquaTech
Ridley Corp. Ltd.
Detailed information on factors that will drive aquatic feed ingredients and products market growth during the next five years
Precise estimation of the aquatic feed ingredients and products market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in market dynamics
The growth of the aquatic feed ingredients and products market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aquatic feed ingredients and products market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by species
Fishes – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Crustaceans – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by species
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
