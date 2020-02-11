|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:18 | 11.02.2020
Aramark Cause Coffee to Benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America
Each year, Aramark provides over one billion cups of coffee and 400 million cold drinks to workplaces around the country. This year, Aramark is donating a portion of sales from javia®, its private label coffee, and Reserve by javia, its new, premium line, to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
Aramark became a corporate partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America in 2019, and this year will focus the “Good Cause Coffee” dollars on supporting their mission of helping all youth achieve great futures. Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which had its beginnings in 1860, help keep kids and teens safe after school by providing a positive environment where they can learn, play and grow. The organization’s goal is to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.
“We are so excited to be the beneficiary of Aramark’s ‘Good Cause Coffee’ this year,” said Chad Royal-Pascoe, National Vice President, Corporate and Cause Partnerships, at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “These donations will help us reach more youth and give them access to the tools and resources they need to succeed in life. We are so thankful to Aramark and their commitment to great futures.”
There are more than 4,600 Boys & Girls Clubs across the country that serve over 4.7 million young people. Many of Aramark’s employees volunteer at these Clubs through Aramark Building Community, the company’s global volunteer and philanthropic program. Going forward, Aramark is exploring ways to work with the Boys & Girls Club, to integrate health and wellness and workforce programs – which are the focus of Aramark Building Community – into activities at the Clubs.
“Our Refreshments team is pleased to offer a high quality, whole bean coffee program, with Reserve by javia, along with our traditional javia coffees. We’re delighted to be able to energize not only workplaces, but also a very deserving cause,” said Jim Frost, President of Aramark’s Refreshment Services division. “As North America’s leading office coffee provider, we’ve made it part of our mission and promise to give back to the local communities in which we live and work.”
Aramark’s commitment to people is a core part of the company’s sustainability plan, Be Well. Do Well., focused on positively impacting people and the planet. Aramark’s people priority is to facilitate access to opportunities that will improve the well-being of the Company’s employees, consumers, communities and people in its supply chain. Building on current work, Aramark continues to help people develop careers and livelihoods; access, choose and prepare healthy food; and grow communities, businesses and local economies. Aramark also offers various Fair Trade Certified™, Rainforest Alliance, Certified Organic and Shade Grown coffee brands that are committed to sustainability.
