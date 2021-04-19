|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:30 | 20.10.2021
Archaea Energy Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Archaea Energy Inc. (“Archaea” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LFG) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 15, 2021 after the market closes. Archaea will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 to discuss third quarter results.
A listen-only webcast of the call and accompanying slide presentation will be available on Archaea’s website at www.archaeaenergy.com. After completion of the webcast, a replay will be available for 12 months on Archaea’s website.
Additional information is available at www.archaeaenergy.com/.
