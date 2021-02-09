|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:33 | 09.02.2021
Archie Collins Appointed as Next President & CEO of Tampa Electric
Scott Balfour, President and CEO of Emera Inc. and Chair of the Tampa Electric Board (TSX: EMA) today announced that Archie Collins will become the next President & Chief Executive Officer of Tampa Electric effective May 3, 2021. Until that time, he will serve as President & Chief Operating Officer.
With more than 30 years of experience in the energy industry, Archie has held increasingly senior roles within Emera. Most recently, he was the Chief Operating Officer of Tampa Electric. Archie has also served in leadership roles at Nova Scotia Power, Emera Energy and as President and Chief Executive Officer of Grand Bahama Power Co., and President and Chief Operating Officer of Emera Caribbean (link to bio).
“I am proud to become the next President and CEO of Tampa Electric,” says Archie Collins, President and COO of Tampa Electric. “It is a privilege to be chosen to lead this team, and to help shape a future for Tampa Electric that is cleaner, greener and focused on serving our customers and investing in our community.”
Nancy Tower will officially retire from Emera at the end of June 2021.
“We are grateful for the contribution of Nancy Tower to Emera over the past 24 years,” says Balfour. “During her time at Tampa Electric she played a key role in establishing the strategic roadmap for the future of the utility and has been instrumental in driving the recent growth at the company.”
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer