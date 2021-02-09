14:33 | 09.02.2021

Archie Collins Appointed as Next President & CEO of Tampa Electric

Scott Balfour, President and CEO of Emera Inc. and Chair of the Tampa Electric Board (TSX: EMA) today announced that Archie Collins will become the next President & Chief Executive Officer of Tampa Electric effective May 3, 2021. Until that time, he will serve as President & Chief Operating Officer.

“Archie is a proven energy leader with deep operational experience who has been playing a key leadership role at Tampa Electric since 2018,” says Scott Balfour, President and CEO of Emera Inc. and Chair of the Tampa Electric Board. “He is the right leader to maintain the positive momentum at Tampa Electric as the team continues its focus on delivering value for customers, reducing carbon emissions, and driving growth at the utility, all while cultivating a strong safety culture and a diverse and inclusive team.” With more than 30 years of experience in the energy industry, Archie has held increasingly senior roles within Emera. Most recently, he was the Chief Operating Officer of Tampa Electric. Archie has also served in leadership roles at Nova Scotia Power, Emera Energy and as President and Chief Executive Officer of Grand Bahama Power Co., and President and Chief Operating Officer of Emera Caribbean (link to bio). “I am proud to become the next President and CEO of Tampa Electric,” says Archie Collins, President and COO of Tampa Electric. “It is a privilege to be chosen to lead this team, and to help shape a future for Tampa Electric that is cleaner, greener and focused on serving our customers and investing in our community.” Nancy Tower will officially retire from Emera at the end of June 2021. “We are grateful for the contribution of Nancy Tower to Emera over the past 24 years,” says Balfour. “During her time at Tampa Electric she played a key role in establishing the strategic roadmap for the future of the utility and has been instrumental in driving the recent growth at the company.”

About Emera

Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $32 billion in assets and 2019 revenues of more than $6.1 billion. The company primarily invests in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments throughout North America, and in four Caribbean countries. Emera’s common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade respectively under the symbol EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA.PR.F and EMA.PR.H. Depositary receipts representing common shares of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on The Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional Information can be accessed at www.emera.com or at www.sedar.com.

About Tampa Electric

Tampa Electric, one of Florida’s largest investor-owned electric utilities, serves about 780,000 customers in West Central Florida. Tampa Electric is a subsidiary of Emera Inc., a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

