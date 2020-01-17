ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
23:25 | 17.01.2020
Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends

The Board of Directors of Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) declared (a) a dividend of 2 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, payable on February 25, 2020, to the holders of record of the Common Stock at the close of business on February 7, 2020; and (b) a dividend of 93.75 cents per share on Arconic’s $3.75 Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Class A Stock”), payable on April 1, 2020, to the holders of record of the Class A Stock at the close of business on March 13, 2020.
About Arconic
Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) creates breakthrough products that shape industries. Working in close partnership with our customers, we solve complex engineering challenges to transform the way we fly, drive, build and power. Through the ingenuity of our people and cutting-edge advanced manufacturing techniques, we deliver these products at a quality and efficiency that ensure customer success and shareholder value. For more information: www.arconic.com. Follow @arconic: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Dissemination of Company Information
Arconic intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.arconic.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200117005490/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

22:40 Uhr | 17.01.2020
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: ...

22:26 Uhr | 17.01.2020
Aktien New York Schluss: Indizes ...

21:53 Uhr | 17.01.2020
ROUNDUP: Boeing findet neues ...

21:47 Uhr | 17.01.2020
US-Anleihen: Gute Konjunkturdaten ...

21:45 Uhr | 17.01.2020
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Qiagen ziehen in ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer