23:25 | 17.01.2020

Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends

The Board of Directors of Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) declared (a) a dividend of 2 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, payable on February 25, 2020, to the holders of record of the Common Stock at the close of business on February 7, 2020; and (b) a dividend of 93.75 cents per share on Arconic’s $3.75 Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Class A Stock”), payable on April 1, 2020, to the holders of record of the Class A Stock at the close of business on March 13, 2020.

