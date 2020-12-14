13:30 | 14.12.2020

Arconic Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) (“Arconic”) earned a spot on America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021, a list compiled by Newsweek and Statista. The designation is based on an analysis of publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports as well as an independent survey of United States residents. “We are honored to be recognized for our efforts to create a company that embraces inclusion, diversity and social equity and is defined by integrity,” said Tim Myers, Chief Executive Officer of Arconic. “Advancing the health and safety of our employees, the environment and communities we serve while providing customers with light weight, durable and recyclable products is a core part of our culture wherever we operate.” Newsweek and Statista compiled the list of the top 400 most responsible companies across 14 different industry subcategories based on a four-phase process that started with a candidate pool of the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the U.S. Arconic is ranked 14th of the 43 companies honored in the materials subcategory. The full list of the America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 can be found at https://tmkn.biz/36vPev6. Read more about Arconic’s CSR commitments and vision here.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets.

