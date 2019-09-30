|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:15 | 28.10.2020
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa,” the “Company,” “We,” or “Our”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Net income of $31.2 million and Adjusted Net Income of $33.3 million
Diluted EPS of $0.64 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.68, unchanged year-over-year
Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $73.0 million
Operating cash flow of $106.4 million; free cash flow of $93.1 million, with free cash flow conversion of 300% of net income
Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 0.2X, for the trailing twelve months and total liquidity of $563 million, including cash of $189 million
Protocols are enhanced continuously to meet or exceed Centers for Disease Control (CDC) standards and other guidelines
Plants have continued to operate throughout the crisis
Our businesses support critical infrastructure sectors, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA.gov)
“Our third quarter results demonstrate the overall resilience of our portfolio and our continued progress in repositioning the company around core infrastructure products,” commented Antonio Carrillo, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our year-over-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth are significant achievements given COVID-related economic uncertainty and an unusual number of major weather events in Houston and on the Gulf Coast.
“Our Construction Products group reported growth across all key metrics, driven by continued strong performance by Cherry and our aggregates business, and our barge business benefitted from significant operating efficiencies that led to impressive margins.
“Order and inquiry activity was mostly positive during the third quarter, with the exception of liquid barges. We received $154 million of wind tower orders and experienced strong demand across utility, traffic, and telecom structures, and construction activity remained robust in most of our key markets. We have also been encouraged by significantly improved fundamentals in the dry barge market, driven by increased grain movements and higher freight rates. On the other hand, the liquid barge market remains weak as refined products, petrochemicals, and crude oil movements have not yet recovered from the pandemic. We are strategically extending our backlog to stay flexible and allow time for a recovery, while also investing in innovation to drive additional traffic on the inland river system.
“I am excited about the ‘cash culture’ we are building at Arcosa. We generated $93 million of free cash flow in the quarter, which helped fund $53 million of complementary acquisitions plus the $87 million Strata Materials acquisition that closed in October. Strata, which builds on the January 2020 acquisition of Cherry with complementary recycled and natural aggregates, is an excellent strategic fit.”
Carrillo concluded, “As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 environment, I want to thank our team for its exceptional work under extraordinary circumstances. On November 1st, we will celebrate our two-year anniversary as an independent public company. I am honored to lead such a fantastic and resilient team that has performed at a high level over the last two years, delivering strong results and making significant progress advancing our long-term vision.”
Third quarter Adjusted Segment EBITDA increased 40% to $36.8 million, representing a 25.1% margin compared to a 22.6% margin a year ago. The 250 basis-point increase in margin is primarily due to operational improvements and lower fuel costs.
The Cherry acquisition continued to perform well, driven by healthy demand across natural and recycled aggregates in the Houston area.
In our natural aggregates business, we experienced strong volumes in Texas from healthy residential and highway demand as well as newly acquired locations. We experienced continued weakness in plants serving oil and gas markets.
Revenues were lower in our specialty materials businesses primarily due to reduced volumes in our lightweight aggregates business attributed to continued COVID 19-related construction delays.
Revenues in our trench shoring business decreased 5% year-over-year but increased 12% from the second quarter, as volumes improved sequentially. Our customers remain cautious regarding their capital spending outlook, but sentiment has improved since the onset of COVID-19.
Adjusted Segment EBITDA decreased 15% to $28.5 million, representing a 12.8% margin compared to a 15.9% margin a year ago. The year-over-year decrease in EBITDA and margin was primarily due to operational challenges in our utility structures business related to COVID-19.
The revenue increase was partially offset by lower steel prices in utility structures and a combination of lower volume and selling prices in our storage tank business.
During the quarter, we received wind tower orders of $154 million for 2021 delivery. Orders and inquiry levels for utility structures and the newly acquired traffic structures business remained strong, extending lead times.
The combined backlog for wind towers and utility structures increased to $429.3 million from $352.2 million at the end of the second quarter.
Adjusted Segment EBITDA increased 38% year-over-year to $22.0 million, representing an 18.2% margin compared to a 13.2% margin a year ago. Barge margins increased due to improved profitability in the backlog and strong operational performance that more than offset weakness in the components business.
The barge business received orders of $18 million in the quarter, consistent with the level received in the second quarter but well below pre-pandemic levels. We have seen a recent uptick in inquiries, and since the end of the quarter, we have received an additional $32 million of orders for barges to be delivered in 2021.
The underlying fundamentals for a dry barge replacement cycle remain in place, and the recent strong harvest and improving grain pricing have improved customer confidence.
Lower demand for refined products including gasoline and jet fuel and low oil prices, have negatively impacted order inquiries for liquid barges, and recovery in the tank barge market will likely depend on the shape and timing of a broader economic recovery.
The barge backlog was $177.5 million, compared to $258.7 million at the end of the second quarter. Visibility remains solid for the remainder of 2020, and we had approximately $97 million of production visibility for 2021 at the end of the quarter, plus the additional orders we received during October.
We are taking steps to reduce our capacity to align with lower anticipated production levels in 2021, while remaining flexible to allow time for the fundamentals of the barge business to overcome COVID-related weakness in the market.
Higher non-recurring acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, which are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, of $1.4 million also contributed to the increase.
We invested $13.3 million in capital expenditures during the quarter.
We also invested $53.2 million in two complementary acquisitions during the quarter, including the $25.5 million acquisition of a natural aggregates business in Central Texas and the previously announced $27.7 million acquisition of a telecommunications structures business.
We returned approximately $4.4 million to shareholders during the third quarter, through $2.4 million in dividends and $2.0 million in share repurchases. At September 30, 2020, we had $32.0 million remaining under our share repurchase authorization.
We ended the quarter with total liquidity of $562.9 million, including $189.0 million of cash, and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 0.2X for the trailing twelve months.
In October, we acquired Strata Materials (“Strata”), a leading provider of recycled aggregates in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, for approximately $87 million.
The Strata acquisition was funded with cash resulting in a proforma net debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 0.5X as of quarter end.
Cash taxes of $21 million during the quarter included approximately $15 million of federal and state income tax payments that were deferred from the first half of the year, following passage of the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security Act and similar state provisions.
(unaudited)
$
445.0
$
1,290.0
Operating costs:
Cost of revenues
356.7
1,035.2
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
45.5
132.4
402.2
1,167.6
Operating profit
42.8
122.4
Interest expense
1.6
5.1
Other, net (income) expense
(0.7
)
(1.0
)
0.9
4.1
Income before income taxes
41.9
118.3
Provision for income taxes
9.2
26.1
Net income
$
32.7
$
92.2
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
0.68
$
1.91
Diluted
$
0.67
$
1.89
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
47.9
47.8
Diluted
48.3
48.3
(unaudited)
$
96.9
$
278.5
Other
19.0
59.0
Construction Products Group
115.9
337.5
Wind towers and utility structures
159.8
469.4
Other
50.4
154.2
Energy Equipment Group
210.2
623.6
Inland barges
77.5
193.0
Steel components
43.1
140.4
Transportation Products Group
120.6
333.4
Segment Totals before Eliminations
446.7
1,294.5
Eliminations
(1.7
)
(4.5
)
Consolidated Total
$
445.0
$
1,290.0
$
16.5
$
45.3
Energy Equipment Group
26.6
79.8
Transportation Products Group
11.2
32.1
Segment Totals before Corporate Expenses
54.3
157.2
Corporate
(11.5
)
(34.8
)
Consolidated Total
$
42.8
$
122.4
Wind towers and utility structures
$
563.6
Other
$
44.3
Inland barges
$
363.8
(unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
240.4
Receivables, net of allowance
200.0
Inventories
283.3
Other
33.5
Total current assets
757.2
Property, plant, and equipment, net
816.2
Goodwill
621.9
Intangibles, net
51.7
Deferred income taxes
14.3
Other assets
41.2
$
2,302.5
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
90.0
Accrued liabilities
119.4
Advance billings
70.9
Current portion of long-term debt
3.7
Total current liabilities
284.0
Debt
103.6
Deferred income taxes
66.4
Other liabilities
58.1
512.1
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
0.5
Capital in excess of par value
1,686.7
Retained earnings
122.9
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(19.7
)
Treasury stock
—
1,790.4
$
2,302.5
(unaudited)
Net income
$
92.2
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
63.2
Stock-based compensation expense
11.1
Provision for deferred income taxes
14.9
Gains on dispositions of property and other assets
(2.6
)
(Increase) decrease in other assets
0.2
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
2.4
Other
(1.9
)
Changes in current assets and liabilities:
(Increase) decrease in receivables
86.1
(Increase) decrease in inventories
(47.7
)
(Increase) decrease in other current assets
(3.2
)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
(3.9
)
Increase (decrease) in advance billings
(1.2
)
Increase (decrease) in accrued liabilities
9.4
Net cash provided by operating activities
219.0
Proceeds from dispositions of property and other assets
4.7
Capital expenditures
(61.0
)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(31.1
)
Net cash required by investing activities
(87.4
)
Payments to retire debt
(81.0
)
Proceeds from issuance of debt
—
Shares repurchased
(11.0
)
Dividends paid to common stockholders
(7.4
)
Purchase of shares to satisfy employee tax on vested stock
(4.1
)
Other
—
Net cash provided (required) by financing activities
(103.5
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
28.1
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
99.4
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
127.5
(unaudited)
$
445.0
$
1,290.0
Net income
32.7
92.2
Add:
Interest expense, net
1.3
4.1
Provision for income taxes
9.2
26.1
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense(1)
21.7
63.2
EBITDA
64.9
185.6
Add:
Impact of acquisition-related expenses(2)
0.4
2.0
Impairment charge
—
—
Other, net (income) expense(3)
(0.4
)
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
64.9
$
187.6
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
14.6
%
14.5
%
GAAP does not define “Adjusted Net Income” and it should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP, including net income. We use this metric to assess the operating performance of our consolidated business. We adjust net income for certain items that are not reflective of the normal operations of our business to provide investors with what we believe is a more consistent comparison of earnings performance from period to period.
$
32.7
$
92.2
Impact of acquisition-related expenses, net of tax(2)
0.3
1.5
Impairment charge, net of tax
—
—
Adjusted Net Income
$
33.0
$
93.7
(unaudited)
Revenues
$
115.9
$
337.5
Operating Profit
16.5
45.3
Add: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense
9.7
27.5
Segment EBITDA
26.2
72.8
Add: Impact of acquisition-related expenses(1)
—
1.4
Add: Impairment charge
—
—
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$
26.2
$
74.2
Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin
22.6
%
22.0
%
Revenues
$
210.2
$
623.6
Operating Profit
26.6
79.8
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense
6.9
21.2
Segment EBITDA
33.5
101.0
Add: Impact of acquisition-related expenses(1)
—
—
Add: Impairment charge
—
—
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$
33.5
$
101.0
Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin
15.9
%
16.2
%
Revenues
$
120.6
$
333.4
Operating Profit
11.2
32.1
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense
4.3
12.0
Segment EBITDA
15.5
44.1
Add: Impact of acquisition-related expenses(1)
0.4
0.6
Add: Impairment charge
—
—
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$
15.9
$
44.7
Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin
13.2
%
13.4
%
Operating Loss – Corporate
$
(11.5
)
$
(34.8
)
Impact of acquisition-related expenses – Corporate(1)
—
—
Add: Corporate depreciation expense
0.8
2.5
Adjusted EBITDA
$
64.9
$
187.6
$
0.67
$
1.89
Impact of acquisition-related expenses
0.01
0.03
Impairment charge
—
—
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$
0.68
$
1.92
$
77.8
$
219.0
Capital expenditures
(22.1
)
(61.0
)
Free Cash Flow
$
55.7
$
158.0
Cash and cash equivalents
Net Debt
Adjusted EBITDA (trailing twelve months) (1)
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
