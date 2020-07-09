22:15 | 09.07.2020

Arcosa, Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa” or the “Company”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced that it will release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after markets close on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The Company will host an earnings call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 31, 2020. The call can be accessed as follows: Webcast and slide presentation:

https://ir.arcosa.com

The slides will be available for download in advance of the call Dial in: Domestic 888-632-3385 International 785-424-1673 Conference ID ARCOSA Passcode 272672 A recording of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 14, 2020 by dialing 800‑695‑2122 for domestic callers and 402‑530‑9027 for international callers. A replay will also be available for one year on the Company’s website at https://ir.arcosa.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, energy, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group, and the Transportation Products Group. For more information, visit www.arcosa.com.

