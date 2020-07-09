|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 09.07.2020
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa” or the “Company”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced that it will release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after markets close on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
The Company will host an earnings call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 31, 2020. The call can be accessed as follows:
Webcast and slide presentation:
The slides will be available for download in advance of the call
Dial in:
Domestic 888-632-3385
International 785-424-1673
Conference ID ARCOSA
Passcode 272672
A recording of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 14, 2020 by dialing 800‑695‑2122 for domestic callers and 402‑530‑9027 for international callers. A replay will also be available for one year on the Company’s website at https://ir.arcosa.com/news-events/events-presentations.
