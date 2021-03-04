|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 04.03.2021
Arcosa, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa” or the “Company”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable April 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of April 15, 2021.
