ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:15 | 04.03.2021
Arcosa, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa” or the “Company”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable April 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of April 15, 2021.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Construction Products segment, the Engineered Structures segment, and the Transportation Products segment. For more information, visit www.arcosa.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005927/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

21:43 Uhr | 04.03.2021
ROUNDUP/BW: Kreise mit niedrigen ...

21:41 Uhr | 04.03.2021
US-Anleihen: Rendite der ...

21:15 Uhr | 04.03.2021
Baden-Württemberg setzt ...

21:15 Uhr | 04.03.2021
UN-Kommission: 22 Millionen neue ...

21:13 Uhr | 04.03.2021
Devisen: Euro fällt im US-Handel ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer