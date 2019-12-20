22:15 | 20.12.2019

Arcosa, Inc. to Present at the CJS Securities 20th Annual “New Ideas for the New Year” Investor Conference

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa” or the “Company”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, announces its participation at the CJS Securities, Inc. 20th Annual “New Ideas for the New Year” Investor Conference to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York, NY. Arcosa Chief Financial Officer, Scott Beasley, will present at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, energy, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group, and the Transportation Products Group. For more information, visit www.arcosa.com.

