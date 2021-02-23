|
12:00 | 23.02.2021
Ardagh Metal Packaging to Combine With Gores Holdings V and List on NYSE
Ardagh Group S.A. (“Ardagh”) (NYSE: ARD), a global supplier of infinitely-recyclable metal beverage and glass packaging for the world’s leading brands, and Gores Holdings V, Inc. (“Gores Holdings V”) (NASDAQ: GRSV, GRSVU and GRSVW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement under which Gores Holdings V will combine with Ardagh’s metal packaging business that will be held by Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (the “Company,” “Ardagh Metal Packaging” or “AMP”) to create an independent public company. The Company intends to apply to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the new ticker symbol “AMBP”.
Ardagh will retain an approximately 80% stake in AMP and receive up to $3.4 billion in cash in the transactions. Oliver Graham, CEO of Ardagh Metal Beverage, will be CEO of AMP. Paul Coulson, Chairman and CEO of Ardagh, will serve as Chairman and Shaun Murphy, COO of Ardagh, will serve as Vice Chairman of the Company following the closing of the transaction.
AMP is a global leader in the supply of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. The Company has a leading presence in the Americas and Europe and is the second-largest beverage can producer in Europe and the third-largest in North America and Brazil. As the only pure-play beverage can company, AMP products touch billions of consumers worldwide. The Company believes that strong demand in traditional and new beverage categories coupled with environmentally-conscious end consumers are driving an inflection point in beverage can demand and the Company is well positioned to capitalize on these multifaceted growth opportunities. The Company has a compelling financial profile, with a clear and tangible growth trajectory backed by long-term customer contracts and expects to double Adjusted EBITDA from $545 million in 2020 to over $1.1 billion in 2024.
“Ardagh Metal Packaging is benefiting from long-term megatrends, including sustainability and changing consumer preferences,” said Paul Coulson, Chairman and CEO of Ardagh. “The business has grown significantly since our acquisition of the metal beverage packaging business in 2016 and we have a clear roadmap that we believe will lead us to more than double Adjusted EBITDA by 2024, as we invest in support of our customers’ growth. We are delighted to partner with Gores Holdings V to create a NYSE-listed pure-play beverage can business of scale with impeccable ESG credentials, and we intend to remain a committed, long-term majority shareholder of AMP as it continues its growth journey.”
“Over the past five years, our metal packaging business has grown its position as one of the world’s leading beverage can producers through our agility and foresight in tapping into emerging consumer and market trends,” said Oliver Graham, CEO of AMP. “Our accelerated growth strategy is timely and deepens our connection with our customers as demand for sustainable beverage cans continues to grow.”
Alec Gores, Chairman and CEO of The Gores Group and Chairman of Gores Holdings V, said, “Ardagh Metal Packaging has solidified its position as a clear leader in sustainability. The Company has an entrepreneurial owner-manager culture that has led to a successful transformation underpinned by powerful industry dynamics. With a compelling financial profile and clear trajectory for growth, we believe AMP can continue to lead the charge, and we look forward to partnering with Paul Coulson and the team as they continue to execute a targeted expansion strategy supported by highly visible market demand and a strong track record of disciplined and efficient capital deployment.”
“Sustainability is an important component of our investment strategy, and AMP is a clear leader in this space—environmentally, ecologically and socially,” said Mark Stone, Senior Managing Director of The Gores Group and CEO of Gores Holdings V. “As customers around the world continue to demand sustainable solutions, we believe the Company is strongly positioned to capitalize on the exceptional growth opportunities ahead and we’re thrilled to be partnering with the team to do so.”
Assuming no share redemptions by the public stockholders of Gores Holdings V, approximately $525 million in cash held in Gores Holdings V’s trust account, together with the $600 million in private placement proceeds and approximately $2.3 billion of the new debt raised by AMP, will be used to pay up to $3.4 billion in cash to Ardagh, as well as to pay transaction expenses.
Upon closing of the transactions, assuming no redemptions by Gores Holdings V’s public stockholders, Ardagh will retain an equity interest in the Company of approximately 80%, the PIPE investors in the private placement will hold approximately 10% and Gores Holdings V’s stockholders and its sponsor will hold approximately 10%.
The proposed business combination, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Ardagh and Gores Holdings V, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to receipt of Gores Holdings V stockholder approval, the satisfaction of the condition to Ardagh’s obligations that it receives at least $3 billion in cash from the transactions and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
Following closing of the business combination, Ardagh currently intends to offer holders of its Class A common shares the opportunity to exchange their Class A common shares for consideration which may include a portion of Ardagh’s holding in AMP. Following any such transaction involving such consideration, Ardagh’s ownership in AMP would decrease to below 80%, with a corresponding increase in the public float of AMP. The timing and terms of any such transaction, if effected at all, has not been determined.
On closing of these transactions, in addition to its holding in AMP, Ardagh will retain 100% ownership of its glass packaging business as well as its 42% stake in Trivium Packaging BV. The cash proceeds from the transactions will be used to reduce net debt at Ardagh.
Additional information about the transactions, including a copy of the business combination agreement and investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Gores Holdings V and in a report on Form 6-K to be filed by Ardagh with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.
Citigroup is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Ardagh and is acting as joint lead placement agent on the PIPE. Shearman & Sterling LLP is acting as legal advisor, to Ardagh.
The conference call will be accompanied by a detailed investor presentation. For interested investors who wish to participate, the conference call and replay details will be available on the “Investors” section of the Ardagh Group website at https://www.ardaghgroup.com/corporate/investors.
Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement and the Definitive Proxy Statement and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by Gores Holdings V or AMP through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to Gores Holdings V, Inc., 9800 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90212, attention: Jennifer Kwon Chou or by contacting Morrow Sodali LLC, Gores Holdings V’s proxy solicitor, for help, toll-free at (800) 662-5200 (banks and brokers can call collect at (203) 658-9400).
Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the proposed Business Combination may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of Gores Holdings V’s or Ardagh’s securities; (ii) the risk that the proposed Business Combination may not be completed by Gores Holdings V’s business combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the business combination deadline if sought by Gores Holdings V; (iii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the proposed Business Combination, including the approval of the proposed Business Combination by Gores Holdings V’s stockholders, and the satisfaction of the minimum trust account amount following redemptions by Gores Holdings V’s public stockholders; (iv) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed Business Combination on Ardagh’s or AMP’s business relationships, performance, and business generally; (v) risks that the proposed Business Combination disrupts current plans of Ardagh or AMP and potential difficulties in Ardagh or AMP employee retention as a result of the proposed Business Combination; (vi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Gores Holdings V or Ardagh related to the proposed Business Combination; (vii) the ability to maintain, prior to the closing of the proposed Business Combination, the listing of Gores Holdings V’s securities on the NASDAQ, and, following the closing of the proposed Business Combination, AMP’s shares on the NYSE; (viii) the price of Gores Holdings V’s securities prior to the closing of the proposed Business Combination, and AMP’s shares after the closing of the proposed business combination, including as a result of volatility resulting from changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which AMP plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AMP’s business and changes in the combined capital structure; and (ix) AMP’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the closing of the proposed Business Combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that will be described in the Definitive Proxy Statement, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and other documents filed by Gores Holdings V, Ardagh or AMP from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address (or will identify and address) other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Gores Holdings V, Ardagh and AMP assume no obligation and, except as required by law, do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. None of Gores Holdings V, Ardagh or AMP gives any assurance that either Gores Holdings V or AMP will achieve its expectations.
