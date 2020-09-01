20:00 | 01.09.2020

Ardurra Group, Inc. Acquires Constantine Engineering, Inc.

Ardurra Group, Inc. (Ardurra) has acquired and merged with Constantine Engineering, Inc. (Constantine), a multi-discipline engineering firm specializing in the Water, Wastewater, and Public Works markets. Ardurra Group is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 firm that provides consulting and engineering services to public and private entities throughout the United States. With the addition of Constantine, Ardurra further expands its water market expertise throughout the Southeast US. Constantine will operate as Constantine Engineering, LLC, an Ardurra Group Company from their offices in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina. Ardurra’s President & CEO, Ernesto Aguilar, explained, “Constantine’s mission ‘to take personal ownership in our client’s challenges’ is completely in line with our core mission and values. This addition to the Ardurra family solidifies our Southeast presence and nicely complements our current offerings.” Jim Kizer, Constantine’s President, adds, “We are excited to be a part of the Ardurra family and about the synergy our companies will have together. It was important to Constantine that we honor the needs of our clients and our employees. This merger of resources enhances the outstanding services we can continue to provide our customers while also providing growth opportunities for our employees. With our combined expertise, we will have a wider array of resources to more fully develop solutions to our clients’ challenges”. Tony Brindisi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at RTC Partners, said, “Our acquisition strategy is to seek out collaborative partnerships that will strengthen our business, enhance and expand the service offering to our customers, create opportunities for our employees and unlock value for all stakeholders. We are confident that partnering with the Constantine team will achieve these goals.” Greenberg Traurig acted as legal counsel and BDO USA, LLP acted as financial and tax advisor on behalf of Ardurra Group. Ardurra Group, Inc. operates as a portfolio company of RTC Partners, LP. RTC Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with managers of middle market companies to unlock growth opportunities. Further information is available at www.rtcpartners.com.

