ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:15 | 09.06.2020
Argan, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results
Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) (“Argan” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2020. For additional information, please read the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which the Company intends to file today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Quarterly Report can be retrieved from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from the Company’s website at www.arganinc.com.
Revenues
60,148
49,544
10,604
Gross profit (loss)
4,009
(21,026
)
25,035
Gross margin %
6.7
%
(42.4
)%
49.1
%
Net loss attributable to the stockholders of the Company
(763
)
(29,800
)
29,037
Diluted per share
(0.05
)
(1.91
)
1.86
Cash dividends per share
0.25
0.25
—
363,544
327,862
35,682
Net liquidity (1)
282,630
277,721
4,909
RUPO (2)
761,800
781,400
(19,600
)
Project backlog
1,314,000
1,334,000
(20,000
)
Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended April 30, 2020 were $60.1 million, which represented an increase of $10.6 million, or 21%, from consolidated revenues of $49.5 million reported for the three months ended April 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to increasing revenues at Gemma Power Systems (“GPS”) associated with the construction of the Guernsey Power Station. The revenues of the power industry services segment were 80.8% of consolidated revenues for the quarter ended April 30, 2020, compared to 40.8% for the prior year quarter. The industrial services business of The Roberts Company (“TRC”) provided 16.2% of consolidated revenues for the three months ended April 30, 2020, which reflected a reduction in revenues primarily resulting from reduced backlog at the beginning of the period and COVID-19 impacts. However, recent new project awards have increased TRC’s project backlog materially to approximately $38.3 million as of April 30, 2020 from a balance of $14.0 million as of January 31, 2020.
The consolidated cost of revenues declined for the three months ended April 30, 2020, compared to the prior year period, resulting in a consolidated gross profit of approximately $4.0 million, or 6.7% of corresponding consolidated revenues, compared to a gross loss of $21.0 million, or 42.4% of consolidated revenues for the prior year period. As previously disclosed, during the three months ended April 30, 2019, Atlantic Projects Company (“APC”) encountered significant and escalating operational and contractual challenges in completing the TeesREP project in the United Kingdom. At the time, we estimated that the costs for APC to complete the work that remained for the project would exceed projected revenues by $27.6 million and recognized that loss fully into our operating results during the prior year period. For the three months ended April 30, 2020, our consolidated gross profit was negatively impacted by an additional $2.7 million loss related to the TeesREP project.
We recorded a total income tax benefit for the three months ended April 30, 2020 in the amount of approximately $4.5 million, which reflected primarily the net operating loss carryback benefit made available to taxpayers under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) that was signed into law on March 27, 2020.
These factors, among others, resulted in net loss attributable to our stockholders of $0.8 million for the current quarter, or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to our stockholders of $29.8 million, or $(1.91) per diluted share for the prior year period. The Company paid its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share in April.
As of April 30, 2020, our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $364 million and net liquidity was $283 million; plus we had no debt. Our RUPO, which represents an accounting value for active work that is a subset of project backlog, was largely unchanged at approximately $0.8 billion as of April 30 and January 31, 2020. Likewise, our project backlog was approximately $1.3 billion as of April 30 and January 31, 2020.
During the quarter, we announced that GPS had entered into two engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) services contracts. In February 2020, GPS entered into an EPC services contract with ESC Brooke County Power I, LLC to construct the Brooke County Power plant, a 920 MW natural gas-fired power generation facility, in Brooke County, West Virginia. In March 2020, GPS entered into an EPC services contract with NTE Connecticut, LLC to construct Killingly Energy Center, a 650 MW natural gas-fired power plant, in Killingly, Connecticut.
The aggregate amount of the rated power represented by the natural gas-fired power plants for which we have signed EPC services contracts is approximately 7.3 gigawatts with an aggregate contract value in excess of $3.0 billion. For those contracts not already included in project backlog, we anticipate adding them closer to their respective expected start dates when the projects achieve remaining key development milestones and obtain financing commitments. For all projects, the start date for construction is generally controlled by the project owners.
During the three months ended April 30, 2020, almost all planned power plant outage and maintenance projects in Ireland were postponed for an indefinite period other than emergency tasks, which necessitated the temporary furlough of a significant number of APC’s skilled and semi-skilled workers. Construction on the TeesREP project was suspended on March 24, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pending preparations being made by the contractors and subcontractors to comply with new and evolving government guidance concerning public health protocols. Only a small number of critical maintenance staff remains on site. At the time of the suspension of work on the TeesREP project, APC had completed approximately 90% of its subcontracted work.
The project shutdowns had a meaningful impact on the revenues of APC for the quarter ended April 30, 2020 which declined by about 25% from the revenues reported for the prior consecutive quarter. The dates on which the operations of APC will resume unrestricted operations and the ultimate impacts of the health crisis on the future revenues and financial performance of APC are not known.
In the state of Ohio, the location of the Guernsey Power Station, our most significant active project, the construction and building trades were among the professions allowed to continue working by its governor. To the extent possible under the circumstances, current work on the project, which includes primarily site preparation efforts, design engineering and early phases of construction, has continued. However, as the project ramps-up into heavier construction phases later this year, COVID-19 impacts could become more meaningful and the ultimate impacts of the health crisis on this major GPS project and the related future revenues and financial performance are not known. The force majeure clauses of our fixed-price construction contracts, including the EPC contract for Guernsey Power Station, do provide relief that will help to mitigate certain of these adverse effects.
Additionally, the revenues of TRC and SMC for the three months ended April 30, 2020 were negatively impacted by project delays attributable to the restrictive COVID-19 business environment. Future revenues of these businesses may also be adversely impacted by COVID-19 effects.
$
60,148
$
49,544
Cost of revenues
56,139
70,570
4,009
(21,026
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
10,344
9,588
Impairment loss
—
2,072
(6,335
)
(32,686
)
Other income, net
1,088
2,252
(5,247
)
(30,434
)
Income tax benefit
4,454
521
(793
)
(29,913
)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(30
)
(113
)
(246
)
(1,054
)
$
(1,009
)
$
(30,854
)
Basic
$
(0.05
)
$
(1.91
)
Diluted
$
(0.05
)
$
(1.91
)
Basic
15,643
15,583
Diluted
15,643
15,583
$
0.25
$
0.25
Cash and cash equivalents
262,927
$
167,363
Short-term investments
100,617
160,499
Accounts receivable, net
22,212
37,192
Contract assets
33,035
33,379
Other current assets
36,945
23,322
455,736
421,755
Property, plant and equipment, net
22,124
22,539
Goodwill
27,943
27,943
Other purchased intangible assets, net
4,776
5,001
Deferred taxes
7,894
Right-of-use and other assets
2,385
2,408
512,964
$
487,540
Accounts payable
34,322
$
35,442
Accrued expenses
28,959
35,907
Contract liabilities
109,825
72,685
173,106
144,034
Deferred taxes
320
Other noncurrent liabilities
2,638
2,476
176,064
146,510
Preferred stock, par value $0.10 per share – 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
Common stock, par value $0.15 per share – 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,648,202 and 15,638,202 shares issued at April 30 and January 31, 2020, respectively; 15,644,969 and 15,634,969 shares outstanding at April 30 and January 31, 2020, respectively
2,347
2,346
Additional paid-in capital
149,531
148,713
Retained earnings
184,633
189,306
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,362
)
(1,116
)
335,149
339,249
Non-controlling interests
1,751
1,781
336,900
341,030
512,964
$
487,540
