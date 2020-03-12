|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:15 | 12.03.2020
Argan, Inc.’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Gemma Power Systems Enters into an EPC Contract for a 650 MW Power Project in Connecticut
Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) (“Argan” or the “Company”) announced that recently its wholly owned subsidiary, Gemma Power Systems (”Gemma”), entered into an engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) services contract with NTE Connecticut, LLC to construct Killingly Energy Center, a 650 MW natural gas-fired power plant in Killingly, Connecticut. The power train will be provided by Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas, Inc. (“MHPS”) which will utilize an M501JAC gas turbine and a TC2F steam turbine in a multi-shaft configuration. The facility is being developed by NTE Energy, LLC (“NTE”). Construction activities are scheduled to start in 2020.
“This will be the fourth project for the team of NTE, MHPS and Gemma and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to design and build another state-of-the-art energy project and to have it located in our home state of Connecticut. This project provides Gemma with another opportunity to use Connecticut labor which has successfully supported Gemma on past projects,” said Charles Collins, IV, Co-President of Gemma Power Systems.
Argan anticipates adding the project to backlog closer to its expected start date when the project achieves remaining key development milestones and obtains financing commitments.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer