|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
3:23 | 21.01.2021
Arizona Metals Announces Filing of Restated Financial Statements
Arizona Metals Corp. (TSXV:AMC, OTCQB:AZMCF) (the “Company” or “Arizona Metals”) announces that it is restating its financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 (the “Amended Financial Statements”) along with corresponding restated management discussion and analysis (the “Amended MD&A”).
The restatement of the Amended Financial Statements and the Amended MD&A was made as a result of management and the Company’s auditor’s review of the unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (the “Previously Filed Q2 Financial Statements”) in connection with the Company’s application for listing on the OTCQX. In connection with this listing application, the Company engaged its auditors to perform an audit of the previously filed Unaudited Q2 Financial Statements. In connection with this audit, the Company identified certain amendments to the Previously Filed Q2 Financial Statements and the unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 (the “Previously Filed Q3 Financial Statements), including:
An adjustment for the under-accrual of additional exploration and evaluation expenditures, professional fees and share-based compensation as at June 30, 2020, which resulted in an understatement of exploration and evaluation expenditures, professional fees and share-based compensation for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 in the Previously Filed Q2 Financial Statements and an overstatement of exploration and evaluation expenditures, professional fees and share-based compensation for the three months ended September 30, 2020 in the Previously Filed Q3 Financial Statements; and
A corresponding adjustment to correct an understatement of liabilities and an overstatement of equity as at June 30, 2020 in the Previously Filed Q2 Financial Statements.
The effect of the restatements does not impact the Company’s ongoing cash position. In particularly, disclosure of liabilities and equity as at September 30, 2020 remains unchanged. All other disclosure in the Amended Financial Statements and Amended MD&A remains the same as when such documents were originally filed.
The Amended Financial Statements and the Amended MD&A will replace and supersede the respective previously-filed financial statements and management’s discussions and analysis for such periods (the “Previous Documents”). The Previous documents should no longer be relied on.
*The Kay Mine historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to be a current mineral resource. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.
The Kay Mine is a steeply dipping VMS deposit that has been defined from a depth of 60 m to at least 900 m. It is open for expansion on strike and at depth.
The Company also owns 100% of the Sugarloaf Peak Property, in La Paz County, which is located on 4,400 acres of BLM claims. Sugarloaf is a heap-leach, open-pit target and has a historic estimate of “100 million tons containing 1.5 million ounces gold” at a grade of 0.5 g/t (Dausinger, N.E., 1983, Phase 1 Drill Program and Evaluation of Gold-Silver Potential, Sugarloaf Peak Project, Quartzsite, Arizona: Report for Westworld Inc.)
The historic estimate at the Sugarloaf Peak Property was reported by Westworld Resources in 1983. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to a current mineral resource. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.
The Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release is David Smith, CPG.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer