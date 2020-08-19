|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:41 | 19.08.2020
As California Heatwave Extends into Mid-Week, PG&E Strongly Urges Customers to Conserve Energy and be Prepared in Case of Rotating Power Outages
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) strongly urges customers to conserve energy to help prevent the need for rotating outages. The state’s electric grid operator, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), issued a Flex Alert previously that remains in force for Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. PG&E meteorologists are forecasting the heatwave to continue and continue through Thursday.
On Tuesday, PG&E and other California utilities informed customers of potential outages due to high demand driven by the continued heatwave. Customers across the state responded to the call to conserve energy, helping to avert the need for rotating outages for the third day in a row.
Conservation is critical to help reduce the need for the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) to direct the state’s utilities, including PG&E, to implement rotating outages in order to reduce load. With the weather forecasted to remain hot, PG&E urges customers to be prepared for power outages.
Separate from the impact on rotating outages, conservation is also the best way to prevent stress and strain on the local power grid, helping to reduce other heat-caused power outages.
PG&E also funds the operation of existing county- or city-run cooling centers throughout the state. These centers fill a critical need for those who might not have the means to cool and shelter themselves from prolonged hot temperatures.
To find a cooling center near you, please call your local city or county government, or call PG&E’s toll-free cooling center locator line at 1-877-474-3266 or visit pge.com/coolingcenters.
