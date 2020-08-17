|
16:13 | 17.08.2020
As California Heatwave Extends into Work Week, PG&E Urges Customers to Conserve and be Prepared in Case of Rotating Power Outages
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) urges customers to conserve energy to help prevent the need for rotating outages. PG&E meteorologists are forecasting the heatwave to get even hotter and continue through Wednesday night.
Conservation is critical to help reduce the need for the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) to direct the state’s utilities, including PG&E, to implement rotating outages in order to reduce load. With the weather forecasted to be even hotter, PG&E urges customers to be prepared for power outages.
Separate from the impact on rotating outages, conservation is also the best way to prevent stress and strain on the local power grid, helping to reduce other heat-caused power outages.
PG&E also funds the operation of existing county- or city-run cooling centers throughout the state. These centers fill a critical need for those who might not have the means to cool and shelter themselves from prolonged hot temperatures.
To find a cooling center near you, please call your local city or county government, or call PG&E’s toll-free cooling center locator line at 1-877-474-3266 or visit pge.com/coolingcenters.
PG&E does not anticipate initiating any Public Safety Power Shutoff events this week. Any power outages that occur during this hot spell are not PSPS events.
For more tips on how to stay safe and save energy this summer, visit www.pge.com/summer.
