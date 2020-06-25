|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
5:00 | 25.06.2020
As Gripping as a Movie! Announcing Beppu, The Onsen Journey, a Video for the Whole World That Depicts the Birth of the Beppu Hot Springs in a Miraculous Location over 2.6 Million Years
Beppu City’s tourism economy was hit with an unprecedented shock as COVID-19 began to spread in April of this year. Never in our history have we seen visitors drop to nearly zero, especially during the weeklong holidays in May. We struggled through those months, and have entered a new phase where we believe we can begin to hope that the COVID-19 curve has flattened.
Our hope is that now, when an in-person visit to Beppu is not possible, that viewing the video will let everyone see how miraculously situated Beppu is, with its wealth of natural hot spring resources, and see how wonderful it will be to enjoy those hot spring resources to the maximum extent.
Release Date: Thursday, June 25, 2020
YouTube:
30 second digest version: https://youtu.be/gHdsoyDenuw
Tourism site:
Video Production: STEQQI, Co., Ltd.
Director: Yuki Yusa, Professor Emeritus, Kyoto University
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer