2:06 | 19.01.2021
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area and Prepares to Execute a Targeted Public Safety Power Shutoff Later Tonight in Small Portions of Driest Locations
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) continues to monitor a powerful, offshore weather event with the potential to cause wind hazards and related outages throughout the company’s service area. The company’s Emergency Operations Center has been open since Saturday to manage PG&E response to wind damage and a targeted Public Safety Power Shutoff in the driest portions of the service area.
In addition, PG&E’s network of 340 weather cameras across the service area, as well as visual checks by crews in the field, helps the company determine where vegetation has greened up to levels that help make PSPS events unnecessary.
Honk the horn, roll down your window and yell for help.
Warn others to stay away. Anyone who touches the equipment or ground around the vehicle may be injured.
Use your mobile phone to call 911.
Fire department, police and PG&E workers will tell you when it is safe to get out of the vehicle.
PG&E is carefully monitoring weather conditions, which can change quickly. We remind our customers to have an emergency plan and make sure to provide PG&E up-to-date contact information.
Customer notifications—via text, email and automated phone call—began Saturday afternoon, two days prior to the potential shutoff. When possible, PG&E employees knocked on the doors of customers enrolled in the company’s Medical Baseline program who did not verify that they received these important safety messages. Those visits focused on customers who rely on electricity for critical life-sustaining equipment.
State officials classify more than half of PG&E’s 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California as having a high fire threat, given dry grasses and the high volume of dead and dying trees. The state’s high-risk areas have tripled in size in seven years.
No single factor drives a PSPS, as each situation is unique. PG&E carefully reviews a combination of many criteria when determining if power should be turned off for safety. These factors generally include, but are not limited to:
Low humidity levels, generally 20 percent and below
Forecasted sustained winds generally above 25 mph and wind gusts in excess of approximately 45 mph, depending on location and site-specific conditions such as temperature, terrain and local climate
A Red Flag Warning declared by the National Weather Service
Condition of dry fuel on the ground and live vegetation (moisture content)
On-the-ground, real-time observations from PG&E’s Wildfire Safety Operations Center and observations from PG&E field crews
Customers are encouraged to update their contact information and indicate their preferred language for notifications by visiting www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 1-800-743-5000, where in-language support is available.
Tenants and non-account holders can sign up to receive PSPS ZIP Code Alerts for any area where you do not have a PG&E account by visiting www.pge.com/pspszipcodealerts.
PG&E has launched a new tool at its online Safety Action Center (www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com) to help customers prepare. By using the “Make Your Own Emergency Plan” tool and answering a few short questions, visitors to the website can compile and organize the important information needed for a personalized family emergency plan. This includes phone numbers, escape routes and a family meeting location if an evacuation is necessary.
Auberry Library on 33049 Auberry Road, Auberry
Bear Mountain Library on 30733 E Kings Canyon Road, Dunlap
North Folk Elementary School on 33087 Road 228, North Folk
Yosemite High School on 50200 High School Road, Oakhurst
New Life Christian Fellowship on 5089 Cole Road, Mariposa
Grover Beach Community Center on 1230 Trouville Avenue, Grover Beach
First Christian Church on 15550 S College Drive, Santa Maria
The temporary CRCs will provide ADA-accessible restrooms, hand-washing stations, medical-equipment charging, WiFi; bottled water, grab-and-go bags and non-perishable snacks.
The sole purpose of a PSPS is to reduce the risk of major wildfires during severe weather. While a PSPS is an important wildfire safety tool, PG&E understands that losing power disrupts lives, especially for customers sheltering-at-home in response to COVID-19. These temporary CRCs will be open to customers when power is out at their homes and will provide ADA-accessible restrooms and hand-washing stations; medical-equipment charging; Wi-Fi; bottled water; and non-perishable snacks.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all CRCs will follow important health and safety protocols including:
Facial coverings and maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet from those who are not part of the same household will be required at all CRCs.
Temperature checks will be administered before entering CRCs that are located indoors.
CRC staff will be trained in COVID-19 precautions and will regularly sanitize surfaces and use Plexiglass barriers at check-in.
All CRCs will follow county and state requirements regarding COVID-19, including limits on the number of customers permitted indoors at any time.
