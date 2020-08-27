|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:27 | 27.08.2020
As Recovery Begins From Widespread Wildfires, PG&E Urges Safety First; Updates Power Restoration Progress
As tens of thousands of Californians begin recovery from hundreds of lightning-caused fires burning throughout the state, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) urges customers to follow important safety guidelines as they return to evacuation zones or burn areas.
Since August 16, five major wildfires and more than a dozen smaller ones have burned more than 850,000 acres in PG&E’s service area in Northern and Central California.
The lightning-sparked wildfires have burned more than 1,500 structures and impacted nearly 40,000 PG&E electric customers.
PG&E has safely restored power to approximately 30,000 customers. In the meantime, crews continue to work to restore power to the approximately 9,000 customers who still are without power. Most of those customers, as of early this afternoon, are located in fire zones where PG&E crews cannot enter until CAL FIRE provides access, indicating that the situation is safe for our workers.
22,829
2,659
465
5,792
19
149
7,168
444
30,598
9,044
PG&E continues work to restore power to parts of its electric system that are near fires, but that ultimately weren’t affected.
Once CAL FIRE deems it safe to do so, PG&E crews will assess damage to its equipment and restore service in all areas. These steps include:
When local first responders give you the direction that you may return home, please take these steps to protect your family and home.
If you see downed power lines, treat them as if they are “live” or energized. Keep yourself and others away and call 911, then notify PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.
If you smell the distinctive “rotten egg” odor of natural gas, leave the area and call 911 immediately, and then call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.
Check for damaged household electrical wiring. Turn off the power at the main electric switch if you suspect damage and consult an electrician.
Make sure generators are properly installed by a licensed electrician. Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger.
