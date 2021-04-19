|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:08 | 21.12.2021
As Winter Arrives, PG&E Offers Tips to Help Customers Save Money and Energy
Today, Tuesday, Dec. 21, marks the start of the winter season. It’s the winter solstice, the day with the fewest sunlight hours of the year, which makes it the shortest day of the year. To get ready for the colder temperatures and the longer nights that can add up to higher energy bills, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) offers ways to help customers conserve energy.
Any increase in our customers’ energy bills can be challenging, particularly during the ongoing economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising cost of natural gas. Natural gas prices for this winter (November 2021 through March 2022) are currently more than double the prices seen last winter. PG&E passes through the cost of its energy purchases directly to our customers and does not earn a profit from these purchases.
“We recognize the impact all of these factors have on our customers which is why we are always here to help with practical ways to manage cold weather energy costs. The first day of winter is a good reminder that simple behavior changes, energy efficiency and weatherization can help save energy and money,” said Aaron August, PG&E’s Vice President of Business Development & Customer Engagement.
PG&E automatically began enrolling all residential and small business customers with past due balances over 60 days in new extended payment arrangements in September. Customers will be automatically enrolled on an ongoing basis based on eligibility through September 2022. To date more than 810,000 customers are enrolled in the program helping customers reduce unpaid balances over time and protects those enrolled from disconnection once the process restarts next year.
For more information please don’t hesitate to call (800) 743-5000 or log onto pge.com/covid19.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer