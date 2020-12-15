|
Ashley Fenix Joins ServiTech as Senior Environmental Scientist
With environmental considerations on the rise for growers and ranchers across the U.S., ServiTech, Inc., today announced that it has hired Ashley Fenix, Professional Geologist as its senior environmental scientist. In addition to helping ServiTech expand its lab services to include more expansive environmental testing, Fenix will focus on building cooperative solutions that improve waste stream management, optimize wastewater treatment and disposal, establish protocols and develop training curriculum for industrial sites.
“ServiTech is proud to add Ashley Fenix to our team as our senior environmental scientist. She has an extensive background that will help us add several environmental consulting services for our customers, as well as broaden lab services that address real-world environmental issues,” said Greg Ruehle, president and CEO of ServiTech.
With a Master of Science Degree in environmental science from West Texas A&M University and a Bachelor of Science in Geology, Fenix is a certified Professional Geologist, and was a USDA research fellow working with crop water use, evapotranspiration and vadose zone hydrology. Prior to that, she worked in the beef industry on contaminant remediation and wastewater treatment/injection disposal, project management, incident command and emergency management. She also has experience with environmental regulation, environmental litigation and risk assessment for ecological and human health, permit renewals, regulatory reporting, permit monitoring programs and more.
For additional information on the ServiTech Bridge™ Field Intelligence platform:
