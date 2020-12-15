16:14 | 15.12.2020

Ashley Fenix Joins ServiTech as Senior Environmental Scientist

With environmental considerations on the rise for growers and ranchers across the U.S., ServiTech, Inc., today announced that it has hired Ashley Fenix, Professional Geologist as its senior environmental scientist. In addition to helping ServiTech expand its lab services to include more expansive environmental testing, Fenix will focus on building cooperative solutions that improve waste stream management, optimize wastewater treatment and disposal, establish protocols and develop training curriculum for industrial sites.

In her new role, Fenix will be responsible for adding multiple environmental consulting and testing services to ServiTech customers to deliver more comprehensive environmental analytical services. Among these goals, she will be building a user-friendly client portal that empowers environmental managers to make best practice data-driven decisions for their site, decreasing human error, and increasing productivity by integrating bar code-based log-in interface within the current system. “ServiTech is proud to add Ashley Fenix to our team as our senior environmental scientist. She has an extensive background that will help us add several environmental consulting services for our customers, as well as broaden lab services that address real-world environmental issues,” said Greg Ruehle, president and CEO of ServiTech. With a Master of Science Degree in environmental science from West Texas A&M University and a Bachelor of Science in Geology, Fenix is a certified Professional Geologist, and was a USDA research fellow working with crop water use, evapotranspiration and vadose zone hydrology. Prior to that, she worked in the beef industry on contaminant remediation and wastewater treatment/injection disposal, project management, incident command and emergency management. She also has experience with environmental regulation, environmental litigation and risk assessment for ecological and human health, permit renewals, regulatory reporting, permit monitoring programs and more. For additional information on the ServiTech Bridge™ Field Intelligence platform:

About ServiTech, Inc.

ServiTech, Inc. is the nation’s largest crop consulting firm and agricultural laboratory. Started in 1975, ServiTech relies on the most current technologies, research and science to make productive and profitable recommendations for thousands of growers on millions of acres in North America. In order to help growers reconcile incoming data, keep up with new technology and enhance their return on investment, the company launched its ServiTech Expanded Premium Services (STEPS), focusing on the exploration, development and field testing of cutting-edge technology in the agricultural sector. In 2020, ServiTech celebrated its 45th anniversary. For more information, please visit: www.servitech.com.

