2:42 | 19.01.2021

Asia Invests in Biotechnology Innovations to Boost Food Safety, Sustainability

Asia is actively investing in biotechnology innovations to meet the needs of its rapidly growing population. Calysseo’s FeedKind® single-cell protein project is one such biotechnology innovation that will enhance regional food safety and sustainability. FeedKind® is an alternative bio-protein feed ingredient for the aquaculture industry. It is made by fermenting natural gas to create a safe, nutritious, traceable and affordable protein. Calysseo has appointed the consortium of Black & Veatch and Shanghai LBT Engineering & Technology Co. Ltd to execute the full Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) scope for its first commercial FeedKind® production facility. Calysseo is a joint venture established by alternative protein producer Calysta and animal nutrition company Adisseo. “Food security remains a priority in regions with growing populations like Asia. Alternative proteins, like FeedKind®, will contribute to building a more sustainable and resilient food system. We are excited to draw on our extensive experience in processing, handling and treating natural gas and our deep consulting, engineering and construction expertise to deliver the project execution certainty required by biotechnology leaders, like Calysseo,” said Jim Schnieders, Executive Vice President and Managing Director Floating Oil & Gas Solutions and Emerging Markets, Oil & Gas, Black & Veatch. “Through strong and seamless cooperation with Black & Veatch, we will provide the best local content with design, fabrication and construction services for the first commercial project of Calysseo in China. This consortium teaming also provides a new EPC execution model that extends LBT’s full engineering value chain to global customers,” said Binqiang Shen, Chairman of Shanghai LBT Engineering & Technology Co. Ltd. Located in Chongqing in southwest China, the biotechnology facility is projected to produce 20,000 tons per annum of FeedKind® by 2022. As the consortium leader, Black & Veatch will provide project management, process design and global procurement expertise. Shanghai LBT Engineering and Technology Co. Ltd will provide local engineering design, permitting and construction expertise. Black & Veatch provides innovative and cost-effective solutions on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Floating LNG (FLNG), sulfur recovery, gas processing, gasification, and ammonia/fertilizer projects. It supports industries like biotechnology and food processing with a full range of services and engineering from consulting to design; to full engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and start-up for projects.

Editor’s Notes:

Biotechnology is the use of living systems and organisms to develop products. The United Nations (UN) estimates that Asia’s current population of 4.6 billion is equivalent to almost 60 percent of the total world population. The UN forecasts that by 2050, Asia will have a population of 5.2 billion. In 2019, Black & Veatch was awarded the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for the FeedKind® aquafeed project by Calysseo. After the FEED was completed, Black & Veatch developed an execution strategy for a full-scope EPC solution. In 2017, Black & Veatch supported the joint venture of Calysta and Cargill on a similar biotechnology project planned for Memphis, Tennessee, United States.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries by addressing the resilience and reliability of our world’s most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2019 were US$3.7 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005558/en/