17:05 | 20.12.2019

Asia-Pacific Gas Engine Market will Grow in Terms of Revenue, at a CAGR of 7.79%, During the Forecast Period of 2019 to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Asia-Pacific Gas Engine Market 2019-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

MARKET OUTLOOK

The publisher, in its report, states that the Asia-Pacific gas engine market would grow in terms of revenue, at a CAGR of 7.79%, during the forecasting period of 2019 to 2027. China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN countries, and Rest of APAC together form the gas engine market in the Asia-Pacific. The Government of China has been taking initiatives to promote the usage of clean fuel for power generation. In its goals for the 13th Five-Year Plan’, the government plans on decreasing its dependence on coal for generating electricity. Moreover, there is a focus on increasing the use of gas for electricity generation. There are policies being introduced by the government for the same, which is expected to boost the market for gas engines in the country. The Government of India, with a vision of making the country a gas-based economy, has been taking strategic initiatives to enhance the usage of clean energy for generating power. As of September 2018, gas pipelines covered a total stretch of 17,752 km in the country. Owing to this, a widespread growth in the production of natural gas is expected, along with the procurement of cheap LNG. The country aims to significantly increase the usage of gas in the coming years – contributing to 15% of its total energy mix by 2022. The governmental initiatives to boost the country’s natural gas sector are expected to lead to wide-scale adoption of gas engines in the upcoming years, thereby propelling India’s gas engine market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Asia-Pacific Gas Engine Market – Summary 2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition 2.2. Key Insights 2.2.1. Advent Of Dual Fuel Engines 2.2.2. Consumption Of Alternate Gases As Fuels 2.3. Porter’S Five Forces Analysis 2.3.1. Threat Of New Entrants 2.3.2. Threat Of Substitute 2.3.3. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers 2.3.4. Bargaining Power Of Buyers 2.3.5. Threat Of Competitive Rivalry 2.4. Key Impact Analysis 2.4.1. Cost 2.4.2. Efficiency 2.4.3. Emission 2.4.4. Maintenance 2.4.5. Flexibility 2.5. Market Attractiveness Index 2.6. Vendor Scorecard 2.7. Regulatory Framework 2.8. Market Drivers 2.8.1. Decrease In Gas Prices 2.8.2. Growing Electricity Demand Worldwide 2.8.3. Surge In Ecological Concerns 2.8.4. Industrial Expansion Leading To Environmental Power Generation 2.9. Market Restraints 2.9.1. Abnormalities In Natural Gas Reserves & Provisions Due To Regional Instability 2.9.2. Rise In Safety Concerns 2.9.3. Price Disparity Among Fuels 2.10. Market Opportunities 2.10.1. Emergent Inclination Towards Distributed Power Generation 2.10.2. Advent Of Gas-Fired Power Plants 2.11. Market Challenges 2.11.1. Diminishing Natural Gas Reserves 2.11.2. Firm Regulations Levied By Authorities

3. Asia-Pacific Gas Engine Market Outlook – By Fuel Type

3.1. Natural Gas 3.2. Special Gas 3.3. Other Gas

4. Asia-Pacific Gas Engine Market Outlook – By Power

4.1. 0.5 Mw-1.0 Mw 4.2. 1.0-2.0 Mw 4.3. 2.0-5.0 Mw 4.4. 5.0 Mw-10.0 Mw 4.5. 10.0 Mw-20.0 Mw

5. Asia-Pacific Gas Engine Market Outlook – By Application

5.1. Power Generation 5.2. Co-Generation 5.3. Other Applications

6. Asia-Pacific Gas Engine Market Outlook – By End-User

6.1. Utilities 6.2. Manufacturing 6.3. Oil & Gas 6.4. Transportation 6.5. Other End-Users

7. Asia-Pacific Gas Engine Market – Regional Outlook

7.1. China 7.2. Japan 7.3. India 7.4. South Korea 7.5. Asean Countries 7.6. Australia & New Zealand 7.7. Rest Of Asia-Pacific

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. 3W-International Gmbh 8.2. Caterpillar Inc. 8.3. Cummins, Inc. 8.4. China Yuchai International Ltd. 8.5. Clarke Energy 8.6. Deutz Ag 8.7. Dresser-Rand Group, Inc. 8.8. Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd. 8.9. Fairbanks Morse Engine 8.10. General Electric Company (Innio) 8.11. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. 8.12. Ihi Corporation 8.13. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. 8.14. Man Se 8.15. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. 8.16. Wrtsil Corporation

9. Methodology & Scope

9.1. Research Scope 9.2. Sources Of Data 9.3. Research Methodology For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1gp17

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191220005411/en/