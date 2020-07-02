10:45 | 02.07.2020

Asia-Pacific LPG Cylinder Market Overview and Outlook 2015-2025 – Demand for Composite LPG Cylinders Anticipated to Increase due to Their 100% Recyclability – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Asia Pacific LPG Cylinder Market By Cylinder Type (Metal, Composite), By Size (0 to 5 Kg, 6 to 10 Kg, 11 Kg & Above), By Application (Residential/Consumer-use, Power & Utilities, Transport/Auto-fuel), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Asia-Pacific LPG Cylinder Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during forecast period, on account of growing demand for liquefied natural gas as it is touted as an environment friendly alternative to coal, petrol and diesel. As a result, governments across various countries in the region are promoting its use over traditional fuels. Lack of infrastructure for distribution of LPG is the primary reason for the growing popularity of LPG cylinders. Most of the countries which have inadequate gas resources, prefer LPG cylinders over piped LPG, as LPG is first liquefied before transporting and then liquefied LPG is again converted to gaseous form, which increases the overall cost of the LPG to the country. As a result, countries prefer LPG cylinders over laying pipelines. The Asia-Pacific LPG Cylinder Market can be segmented based on the cylinder type, size, country and application. In terms of cylinder type, the market can be bifurcated into composite and metal. The demand for composite LPG cylinder is anticipated to increase in the coming years as these cylinders are 100% recyclable and explosion resistant in comparison to conventional metal cylinders. Based on application, the market can be segregated into residential/consumer-use, power & utilities and transport/auto-fuel. Residential or consumer use is currently the dominant segment in the market and the trend is likely to continue over the next five years as well. This is due to the subsidy offered by the government on LPG cylinders. Major companies operating in the Asia-Pacific LPG Cylinder Market recorded high sale volumes in the financial year 2018 and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Major players operating in the region include China Huanri Group Co. Ltd., Hebei baigong high-pressure vessel Co. Ltd., Mauria Udyog Ltd., Metal Mate Co. Ltd., Sahamitr Pressure Container Plc, Supreme Industries Ltd., Worthington Industries Inc., and Time Technoplast Ltd, and others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018 Base Year: 2019 Estimated Year: 2020 Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Asia-Pacific LPG Cylinder Market, in terms of value & volume. To classify and forecast the Asia-Pacific LPG Cylinder Market based on cylinder type, size, application and country. To identify drivers and challenges for the Asia-Pacific LPG Cylinder Market. To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Asia-Pacific LPG Cylinder Market. To conduct pricing analysis for the Asia-Pacific LPG Cylinder Market. To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Asia the Asia-Pacific LPG Cylinder Market.

Key Topics Covered 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Voice of Customer 5. Asia-Pacific LPG Cylinder Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast 5.1.1. By Value & Volume 5.2. Market Share & Forecast 5.2.1. By Cylinder Type (Metal, Composite) 5.2.2. By Size (0 to 5 Kg, 6 to 10 Kg, 11 Kg & Above) 5.2.3. By Application (Residential/Consumer-use, Power & Utilities, Transport/Auto-fuel) 5.2.4. By Country 5.2.5. By Company 5.3. Market Attractive Index 5.4. India LPG Cylinder Market Outlook 5.4.1. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Production in India 5.4.2. Market Size & Forecast 5.4.2.1. By Value & Volume 5.4.3. Market Share & Forecast (By Volume) 5.4.3.1. By Cylinder Type 5.4.3.2. By Size 5.4.3.3. By Application 5.5. Japan LPG Cylinder Market Outlook 5.6. China LPG Cylinder Market Outlook 5.7. Thailand LPG Cylinder Market Outlook 5.8. South Korea LPG Cylinder Market Outlook

6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers 6.2. Challenges

7. Market Trends & Developments 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competition Outlook 8.2. Company Profiles 8.2.1. China Huanri Group Co. Ltd. 8.2.2. Hebei baigong high-pressure vessel Co. Ltd. 8.2.3. Mauria Udyog Ltd. 8.2.4. Metal Mate Co. Ltd. 8.2.5. Sahamitr Pressure Container PLC 8.2.6. Supreme Industries Ltd. 8.2.7. Time Technoplast Ltd. 8.2.8. Worthington Industries Inc.

9. Strategic Recommendations

