Asia-Pacific Process Oil Market Set to Grow with a CAGR of 4.23% in Revenue & 4.12% in Terms of Volume, 2019-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Market Outlook

According to this research, the Asia-Pacific process oil market is anticipated to grow in terms of revenue with a CAGR of 4.23% and 4.12% with respect to volume for the forecasting period 2019-2027. The process oil market in the Asia-Pacific region is shaped by China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN countries, and countries in Rest of Asia-Pacific. The increasing demand for personal care & beauty products and the rising manufacturing in the automobile sector primarily drive the process oil market in the Asia-Pacific. Countries from the Asia-Pacific region offer significant opportunities to make rapid progress in the consumer market. India is a dominant producer and exporter of tires, setting a benchmark on the global scenario. The process oils are extensively used in the manufacturing of tires to provide efficient toughness and flatness. The Indian cosmetics industry has been witnessing a drastic change by moving from unorganized informal markets to the organized retail market in major cities. The rise in disposable income and improved cost of living than previous years have enabled Indian consumers to afford lifestyle-oriented products and services such as spas. Cosmetics and personal care products are made up of white oils, which is further expected to fuel the process oil market. Similarly, the increasing population, rising GDP, public infrastructure development, and rapid urbanization are driving the process oil market in the Rest of Asia-Pacific with respect to its technical textile segment. The polymer industry (white oil), tire industry (rubber process oil), and T&D networks in the power industry (transformer oil) are also expected to contribute to the growth of the process oil market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Asia-Pacific Process Oil Market – Summary 2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition 2.2. Porter’s Five Forces Model 2.2.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers 2.2.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers 2.2.3. Threat of New Entrants 2.2.4. Threat of Substitutes 2.2.5. Threat of Rivalry 2.3. Regulatory Outlook 2.4. Market Trends 2.5. Market Share Outlook 2.6. Market Attractiveness Index 2.7. Key Insight 2.8. Market Drivers 2.8.1. Increasing Demand for Process Oil in the Textile Industry 2.8.2. Growing Personal Care Industry 2.8.3. Rising Vehicular Production and Growing Automotive Sector 2.9. Market Restraints 2.9.1. Restrictions in the Usage of Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbon (Pah) 2.9.2. Emergence of Dry-Type Transformers 2.10. Market Opportunities 2.10.1. Opportunities Presented By Adhering to the Usage of Low Polyaromatic Hydrocarbon (Pah) Oils 2.10.2. Mounting Exploration Activity of Hydrocarbons in Non-Opec Regions 2.11. Market Challenges 2.11.1. Fluctuating Raw Material Prices 2.11.2. Changing Crude Oil Prices

3. Process Oil Market Outlook – By Type

3.1. Naphthenic Oil 3.2. Paraffin 3.3. Aromatic 3.4. Non-Carcinogenic

4. Process Oil Market Outlook – By Application

4.1. Tire & Rubber 4.2. Polymer 4.3. Personal Care 4.4. Textile 4.5. Other Applications

5. Process Oil Market – Regional Outlook

5.1. Asia-Pacific 5.1.1. Country Analysis 5.1.1.1. China 5.1.1.2. India 5.1.1.3. Japan 5.1.1.4. South Korea 5.1.1.5. Australia & New Zealand 5.1.1.6. Asean Countries 5.1.1.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6. Company Profiles

6.1. Chevron Corporation 6.2. Gazprom 6.3. Gp Petroleums 6.4. Apar Industries Ltd. 6.5. Lanxess Process Oil 6.6. Royal Dutch Shell Plc 6.7. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. 6.8. Hollyfrontier Refining & Marketing, Inc. 6.9. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. 6.10. Ergon North & South America 6.11. Total S.A. 6.12. Petrochina Company Ltd. 6.13. Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. 6.14. Exxon Mobil Chemical Company 6.15. Petrobras 6.16. Repsol S.A. 6.17. Sasol 6.18. Iranol Company 6.19. Jx Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration 6.20. Nynas Ab 6.21. Sunoco Lp 6.22. Lukoil 6.23. Orgkhim Biochemical Holding 6.24. Panama Petrochem Ltd. 6.25. Petronas Lubricants International 6.26. Rosneft

7. Research Methodology & Scope

7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables 7.1.1. Objectives of Study 7.1.2. Scope of Study 7.2. Sources of Data 7.2.1. Primary Data Sources 7.2.2. Secondary Data Sources 7.3. Research Methodology 7.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market 7.3.2. Identification of Data Sources 7.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants 7.3.4. Data Collection 7.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t18spk

