16:29 | 31.01.2020
Asia-Pacific Thin Film Battery Market is Projected to Witness a CAGR of Over 23% During the Forecast Period, 2019-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Asia Pacific Thin Film Battery Market, By Technology, By Battery Type, By Voltage (Below 1.5V, 1.5-3V, Above 3V), By Application, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Asia-Pacific Thin Film Battery Market is projected to witness a CAGR of over 23% during 2019-2024.
Rising need of thin film battery solutions in healthcare industry, growing opportunities for mobile medical devices and wireless healthcare monitoring systems coupled with growing demand for ultra-thin printed battery solutions for next-generation smart textiles are the key factors anticipated to drive the Asia-Pacific Thin Film Battery Market over the coming years. Additionally, advantages such as small size, reliability, lightweight, low-cost, among others associated with thin film batteries are further expected to propel the market.
The Asia-Pacific Thin Film Battery Market is segmented based on technology, battery type, voltage, application, company and country. Based on voltage, the market can be categorized into below 1.5V, 1.5-3V and Above 3V. The below 1.5V segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be ascribed to the fact that below 1.5 V thin film batteries are mostly used in low power applications such as disposable medical patches, iontophoretic transdermal patches, wireless micro-sensors, promotional toys, RFID tags, among others. Based on application, the market can be fragmented into smart cards & KFID, medical battery types, smart wearables, WSNs and portable electronics. The smart wearables segment is expected to dominate the market through 2024. The smart wearables device applications comprise of smartwatches, fitness bands, smart glasses, smart textiles, smart rings and bracelets, among others requiring ultra-thin batteries to comply with the flexibility of the devices.
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2020-2024
To classify and forecast the Asia-Pacific Thin Film Battery Market based on technology, battery type, voltage, application, company and regional distribution.
To identify drivers and challenges for the Asia-Pacific Thin Film Battery Market.
To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Asia-Pacific Thin Film Battery Market.
To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Asia-Pacific Thin Film Battery Market.
Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
Organizations, forums and alliances related to thin film battery market
Market research and consulting firms
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Technology (Thin-Film Lithium, Thin-Film Lithium Polymer, Zinc Based Thin Film)
5.2.2. By Battery Type (Disposable V/S Rechargeable)
5.2.3. By Voltage (3V)
5.2.4. By Application (Smart Cards & KFID, Medical Battery Types, Smart Wearables, WSNs, Portable Electronics)
5.2.5. By Company (2018)
5.2.6. By Country
5.3. Product Market Map
5.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
5.4.1. China Thin Film Battery Market Outlook
5.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.4.1.1.1. By Value
5.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.4.2. Japan Thin Film Battery Market Outlook
5.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.4.2.1.1. By Value
5.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.4.3. India Thin Film Battery Market Outlook
5.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.4.3.1.1. By Value
5.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.4.4. South Korea Thin Film Battery Market Outlook
5.4.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.4.4.1.1. By Value
5.4.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.4.5. Australia Thin Film Battery Market Outlook
5.4.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.4.5.1.1. By Value
5.4.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2. Challenges
8.2. Company Profiles
8.2.1. Blue Spark Technologies
8.2.2. BrightVolt
8.2.3. Enfucell Oy Ltd.
8.2.4. STMicroelectronics N.V.
8.2.5. Cymbet Corporation
8.2.6. Imprint Energy Inc.
8.2.7. Ilika PLC
8.2.8. LG Chem Ltd.
8.2.9. Paper Battery Company
8.2.10. Jenax Inc.
