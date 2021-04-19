19:32 | 07.01.2022

ASRC Industrial Names Chad Horner Senior Vice President and General Counsel

ASRC Industrial (AIS), a premier provider of specialty industrial contracting and environmental services throughout the United States, has announced Chad Horner as Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005448/en/ASRC Industrial announces Chad Horner as senior vice president and general counsel. (Photo: Business Wire)

Horner joined AIS in April 2019 and has served as interim general counsel since September 2020. The decision to elevate him to the permanent position was based on his leadership skills and his proven track record during his time with AIS. “I am absolutely honored, humbled, and thrilled to be named Senior Vice President and General Counsel of ASRC Industrial, a company that I have grown to love during my time here,” Horner said. “It’s an exciting time at AIS, and I look forward to continuing to work with the leadership team and our fantastic employees in growing this company and supporting its vision of building an enduring, employee-centric, customer-focused industrial services provider.” AIS president and CEO Brent Renfrew said, “We are fortunate to have Chad join our senior leadership team during this transformational time for our organization. He is a natural leader and consummate professional, and the ideal choice to support our enterprise goals and the interests of our people, clients, and owners. Chad truly represents, in all he does, the AIS purpose ‘to leave things better than we found them.’” Renfrew also noted that Horner is well respected by his colleagues and is a supportive leader, approaching each new challenge with dedication, determination, and thorough research and analysis to develop creative solutions to complicated problems. Prior to joining AIS, Horner worked in firm and in-house positions in Little Rock, Ark., St. Louis, and Wichita, Kans., where he specialized in labor and employment issues. He holds a Juris Doctorate degree with honors from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, William H. Bowen School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts in History from McNeese State University.

About ASRC Industrial

AIS is an operating company of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation (ASRC), an Alaska Native Corporation formed pursuant to the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. With more than 4,000 employees and operations in all 50 states, AIS’s 27 operating companies provide specialty industrial contracting and environmental services for private industry and government agencies. Learn more about AIS at www.asrcindustrial.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005448/en/