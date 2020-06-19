11:00 | 19.06.2020

Assessment of COVID-19’s Effect on Distributed Solar Power Generation Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Investments in Clean Energy Technologies to Augment Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the distributed solar power generation market and it is poised to grow by USD 51.07 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200619005022/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Canadian Solar Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., JA Solar Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., KACO new energy GmbH, SMA Solar Technology AG, Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., SunPower Corp., Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd., and Trina Solar Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

An increase in investments in clean energy technologies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/distributed-solar-power-generation-market-industry-analysisDistributed Solar Power Generation Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Distributed Solar Power Generation Market is segmented as below: Type Commercial and Industrial Residential Off-grid Geographic Landscape The Americas APAC EMEA To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40197Distributed Solar Power Generation Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The distributed solar power generation market report covers the following areas: Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Size Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Trends Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Analysis This study identifies the development of smart cities and ZEBs as one of the prime reasons driving the distributed solar power generation market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist distributed solar power generation market growth during the next five years Estimation of the distributed solar power generation market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the distributed solar power generation market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of distributed solar power generation market vendors

Table of Contents:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface 2.2 Preface 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value Chain Analysis Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2019 Market outlook Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INSTALLATION TYPE

Market segmentation by installation type Comparison by installation type Commercial and industrial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Off-grid – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by installation type

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in investments in clean energy technologies Development of smart cities and ZEBs Increasing adoption of microgrids

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Canadian Solar, Inc. Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. JA Solar Co. Ltd. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. KACO new energy GmbH SMA Solar Technology AG Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd. SunPower Corp. Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd. Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations Definition of market positioning of vendors

