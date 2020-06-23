2:00 | 24.06.2020

Assessment of COVID-19’s Effect on Low Voltage (LV) Diesel Generators Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Electricity and Unreliable Grid Infrastructure to Augment Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the low voltage (LV) diesel generators market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.62 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005643/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Low Voltage (LV) Diesel Generators Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Briggs & Stratton Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Holdings Inc., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The demand for electricity & unreliable grid infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for electricity and unreliable grid infrastructure have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growing demand for battery storage might hamper market growth.

Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/low-voltage-diesel-generators-market-industry-analysisLow Voltage (LV) Diesel Generators Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Low Voltage (LV) Diesel Generators Market is segmented as below: End-user Commercial Residential Industrial Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40721Low Voltage (LV) Diesel Generators Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The low voltage (LV) diesel generators market report covers the following areas: Low Voltage (LV) Diesel Generators Market Size Low Voltage (LV) Diesel Generators Market Trends Low Voltage (LV) Diesel Generators Market Industry Analysis This study identifies the adoption of smart monitoring solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the low voltage (LV) diesel generators market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist low voltage (LV) diesel generators market growth during the next five years Estimation of the low voltage (LV) diesel generators market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the low voltage (LV) diesel generators market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of low voltage (LV) diesel generators market, vendors

Table of Contents:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface 2.2 Preface 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2019 Market outlook Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user Comparison by end-user Commercial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Industrial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Adoption of smart monitoring solutions Growing popularity of generator rentals Growing popularity of smart grid technology

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors ABB Ltd. Atlas Copco AB Briggs & Stratton Corp. Caterpillar Inc. Cummins Inc. Generac Holdings Inc. Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. Kohler Co. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Siemens AG

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations Definition of market positioning of vendors

