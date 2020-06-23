|
2:00 | 24.06.2020
Assessment of COVID-19’s Effect on Low Voltage (LV) Diesel Generators Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Electricity and Unreliable Grid Infrastructure to Augment Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the low voltage (LV) diesel generators market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.62 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005643/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Low Voltage (LV) Diesel Generators Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Briggs & Stratton Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Holdings Inc., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The demand for electricity & unreliable grid infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Demand for electricity and unreliable grid infrastructure have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growing demand for battery storage might hamper market growth.
Low Voltage (LV) Diesel Generators Market is segmented as below:
End-user
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The low voltage (LV) diesel generators market report covers the following areas:
Low Voltage (LV) Diesel Generators Market Size
Low Voltage (LV) Diesel Generators Market Trends
Low Voltage (LV) Diesel Generators Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the adoption of smart monitoring solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the low voltage (LV) diesel generators market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist low voltage (LV) diesel generators market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the low voltage (LV) diesel generators market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the low voltage (LV) diesel generators market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of low voltage (LV) diesel generators market, vendors
